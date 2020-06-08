Search

Nketiah hits treble in Arsenal friendly win

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 June 2020

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Eddie Nketiah hit a hat-trick as Arsenal beat Charlton Athletic 6-0 in a friendly at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Coaching staff from both sides officiated the behind closed doors clash, with the Gunners getting their noses in front with a stunning strike from Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman drilled home a shot from just outside the box after Ainsley Maitland-Niles nodded a long ball from David Luiz into his path but Bernd Leno had to make a superb save to his right to keep out a downward header and deny the visitors an equaliser.

Reiss Nelson and Maitland-Niles had shots saved before Kieran Tierney picked out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the left and he curled home a second Arsenal goal before half-time from the corner of the box.

And it was 3-0 after the restart when Nketiah touched home a Dani Ceballos free-kick from close range.

Nketiah ran on to a pass from Sokratis to slot home his second and Arsenal’s fourth, then headed home a Joe Willock cross from inside the six-yard box to complete his treble.

Nicolas Pepe went close with a curling free-kick, before Willock swept home a first-time shot from the edge of the box to round off the scoring towards the end as head coach Mikel Arteta gave most members of his squad the chance to get 45 minutes under their belt.

Arsenal (first half): Leno, Bellerin, Mustaif, Daivd Luiz, Tierney, Guendouzi, Maitland-Niles, Nelson, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

(second half): Martinez, Sokratis, Holding, Mari, Kolasinac, Ceballos, Xhaka, Pepe, Willock, Martinelli, Nketiah.

