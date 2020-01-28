new

Nketiah: 'It's a dream to play for Arsenal'

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah during the FA Cup fourth round match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Eddie Nketiah has described playing for Arsenal as a 'dream' and he is delighted to be back at the club following a difficult loan spell at Leeds United.

The 20-year-old joined the Championship club in the summer, but saw his temporary spell cut short earlier this month after a lack of game time at Elland Road.

Despite the expectation that he would go out on loan again Nketiah will stay in north London after impressing boss Mikel Arteta in training, and he scored on his first start of the season in the 2-1 FA Cup win over Bournemouth on Monday night.

He is pleased to be back with the Gunners, saying: "It's nice to be back.

"I had a great experience at Leeds and I learned a lot.

"The boss was really happy with what he saw from me so obviously I want to play for Arsenal and it's a dream to play for Arsenal.

"I'm grateful for this opportunity and I'm happy to be back and it's nice to get back out there."

Nketiah was also pleased to get on the scoresheet, adding: "I knew because we've been practising that a lot in training and Bukayo (Saka) was open and he did really well to get down and I made sure I got in the box and in the right place and thankfully it went in."

Arteta's impact on the Arsenal squad has been clear in their improved performances and Nketiah was pleased with the display against Bournemouth.

"I think we started really sharp, played some great football, everyone was at it pressing and I think they found it very hard to get out," said the striker.

"I think it was a great start and towards the end they came back into it a bit, but the resilience we showed was excellent and it's what we've been building on with Mikel.

"Everyone's fighting for each other, working hard and it's great to get through to the next round."