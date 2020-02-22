Arsenal and England's Nobbs seeks Euro revenge on Dutch clubmates

Netherlands' striker Vivianne Miedema (centre) battles for the ball with England's Jordan Nobbs (right) during the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 Championships PA Archive/PA Images

Jordan Nobbs is hoping she can exact revenge on her Dutch clubmates when England take to the field at the UEFA Women's Euro 2021 next summer.

Today marks 500 days until the tournament's curtain-raiser - to be staged at Old Trafford - with the final taking place at Wembley on August 1.

Nobbs, who was a part of the England side who were beaten in the semi-finals by the Netherlands on home soil at the tournament's last iteration in 2017, is desperate to even the scores.

And with a couple of high-profile Dutch teammates at Arsenal in Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk, Nobbs was made all too aware of the impact the Oranje's eventual triumph three years ago had as she recalled England's heartbreak.

"Even though naturally it was all orange, it was absolutely incredible," the 27-year-old said of the home support.

"They all met in one place and then walked to the stadium and our bus was going at 1mph with just a sea of orange banging on the bus.

"I was standing up on the bus, looking over, just seeing the crowd and it was absolutely incredible, so to be from the Netherlands then, it would have been a fantastic moment.

"Turning up to a game and seeing your home crowd there is a fantastic feeling, so I think Euro 2021 will be a great place for that.

"The girls even now say that they cannot even walk down the streets in the Netherlands without being spotted, which is just incredible to hear.

"We want to take the game to that level as well, not just as celebrities, but as role models and as part of that legacy, to say I was part of that five or six years ago, to allow other girls opportunities to be professional footballers and maybe be known from the age of 17, rather than 27 or 28."

After missing out on last year's Women's World Cup due to a ruptured ACL, Nobbs is looking to make amends next summer.

And the Gunners midfielder believes that, having starred in front of a record Barclays FA Women's Super League attendance as Arsenal beat Spurs with over 38,000 in attendance in November, her teammates will be used to the added pressure of large attendances.

"I think it will have done to a certain extent, naturally, the women's game it's always taking the next steps and I think our next step now is how do we perform consistently in front of big crowds, because we haven't done that for so many years," she continued.

"We need that experience. I think the SheBelieves is always great for that, to have crowds that don't want us to play against each other and I definitely think that a home crowd is to your advantage, so hopefully that can help us in Euro 2021."

*England will host the UEFA Women's EURO finals in July 2021. Fans will be able to see some of the world's best players in action as 31 matches are played at venues across the country during the three and a half weeks of the tournament.