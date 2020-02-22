Search

Advanced search

Arsenal and England's Nobbs seeks Euro revenge on Dutch clubmates

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 February 2020

Netherlands' striker Vivianne Miedema (centre) battles for the ball with England's Jordan Nobbs (right) during the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 Championships

Netherlands' striker Vivianne Miedema (centre) battles for the ball with England's Jordan Nobbs (right) during the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 Championships

PA Archive/PA Images

Jordan Nobbs is hoping she can exact revenge on her Dutch clubmates when England take to the field at the UEFA Women's Euro 2021 next summer.

Today marks 500 days until the tournament's curtain-raiser - to be staged at Old Trafford - with the final taking place at Wembley on August 1.

Nobbs, who was a part of the England side who were beaten in the semi-finals by the Netherlands on home soil at the tournament's last iteration in 2017, is desperate to even the scores.

And with a couple of high-profile Dutch teammates at Arsenal in Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk, Nobbs was made all too aware of the impact the Oranje's eventual triumph three years ago had as she recalled England's heartbreak.

"Even though naturally it was all orange, it was absolutely incredible," the 27-year-old said of the home support.

"They all met in one place and then walked to the stadium and our bus was going at 1mph with just a sea of orange banging on the bus.

"I was standing up on the bus, looking over, just seeing the crowd and it was absolutely incredible, so to be from the Netherlands then, it would have been a fantastic moment.

You may also want to watch:

"Turning up to a game and seeing your home crowd there is a fantastic feeling, so I think Euro 2021 will be a great place for that.

"The girls even now say that they cannot even walk down the streets in the Netherlands without being spotted, which is just incredible to hear.

"We want to take the game to that level as well, not just as celebrities, but as role models and as part of that legacy, to say I was part of that five or six years ago, to allow other girls opportunities to be professional footballers and maybe be known from the age of 17, rather than 27 or 28."

After missing out on last year's Women's World Cup due to a ruptured ACL, Nobbs is looking to make amends next summer.

And the Gunners midfielder believes that, having starred in front of a record Barclays FA Women's Super League attendance as Arsenal beat Spurs with over 38,000 in attendance in November, her teammates will be used to the added pressure of large attendances.

"I think it will have done to a certain extent, naturally, the women's game it's always taking the next steps and I think our next step now is how do we perform consistently in front of big crowds, because we haven't done that for so many years," she continued.

"We need that experience. I think the SheBelieves is always great for that, to have crowds that don't want us to play against each other and I definitely think that a home crowd is to your advantage, so hopefully that can help us in Euro 2021."

*England will host the UEFA Women's EURO finals in July 2021. Fans will be able to see some of the world's best players in action as 31 matches are played at venues across the country during the three and a half weeks of the tournament.

Most Read

NOcado: All-out Ocado boycott in Islington could cost firm £60million annually, campaigners claim

A generic stock photo of an Ocado home delivery van. Picture: Kate Collins/ PA

Islington Council to launch consultation on bringing housing stock back in-house after controversial PFI deal ends

Ronalds Road. A typical Islington Street, where there are a number of Partners for Improvement in Islington homes. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington set to get first liveable neighbourhood as part of £10million spending announcement

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Drug users are buying master keys and ‘smoking crack on the stairs’ of Finsbury Park housing block

The stairwell in the block after one of the drug users was evicted.

‘It’s dead out here’: Islington Council criticised over enforcement cameras and delays in rejuvenating Chapel Market

Baron St , looking towards Chapel Market. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

NOcado: All-out Ocado boycott in Islington could cost firm £60million annually, campaigners claim

A generic stock photo of an Ocado home delivery van. Picture: Kate Collins/ PA

Islington Council to launch consultation on bringing housing stock back in-house after controversial PFI deal ends

Ronalds Road. A typical Islington Street, where there are a number of Partners for Improvement in Islington homes. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington set to get first liveable neighbourhood as part of £10million spending announcement

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Drug users are buying master keys and ‘smoking crack on the stairs’ of Finsbury Park housing block

The stairwell in the block after one of the drug users was evicted.

‘It’s dead out here’: Islington Council criticised over enforcement cameras and delays in rejuvenating Chapel Market

Baron St , looking towards Chapel Market. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal and England’s Nobbs seeks Euro revenge on Dutch clubmates

Netherlands' striker Vivianne Miedema (centre) battles for the ball with England's Jordan Nobbs (right) during the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 Championships

Gazette letters: Climate change protests, violence and independent businesses

Young climate protesters outside the town hall. Picture: MIRANDA IRWIN

Islington woman shares secrets to long life on her 100th birthday

Mitzie Clarke's birthday party. Picture: Anna Williams

Arsenal’s Leno: ’We want to go all the way in the Europa League’

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal’s Mustafi gaining momentum

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi appears frustrated during a Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium
Drive 24