Search

Advanced search

Nobbs pens new deal with Arsenal

PUBLISHED: 11:43 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 21 April 2020

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women’s vice-captain Jordan Nobbs has signed a new contract at the club.

Nobbs has made 206 appearances for the Gunners to date, netting 66 times, and earned legendary status in the eyes of the supporters.

Speaking to the club website, Nobbs said: “Arsenal is my everything now. I think football has overtaken my life since the age of seven, but I think I’ve got Arsenal in my blood now and I’m very proud to say that. I think I’ve got some great years to come.

“I knew the secret of success was dedication and hard work, I used to spend hours working on my first touch in the back garden and all them hours paid off when I joined the club.

“Back then I wanted to become an Arsenal legend, I wanted to win everything, I wanted to do that at Arsenal.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play alongside Kelly Smith, Alex Scott and Jayne Ludlow. I’ve been lucky enough to learn from the best and the main thing they taught me was passion and what this club means.

You may also want to watch:

“I’ve always given everything for this club, through the highs and the lows, I’ve never given up, I’ve been from being a young kid with a dream to living it.

“And it’s all because of Arsenal, this club means everything to me, I love everything it stands for. These last 10 years have been the best years of my life, but I’m not done yet.

“I’ve thought a lot about how I could announce this, fact is I just love this club, and I’m here to stay.”

Nobbs has picked up the Barclays FA Women’s Super League title three times, the Women’s FA Cup four times, and the FA Continental Tyres League Cup during her time at Arsenal and is hoping there is more to come after she put pen to paper on the new deal.

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro added: “Putting football aside, she personifies what Arsenal means.

“To have players staying here for pretty much their whole career is something that’s very, very special from a coaching perspective.

“They’re unique situations in coaching and in forming groups to have players who are engrained in the fabric of the club and we wish her all the best going forward. She’s an important part of our making as a squad.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 89 people die with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Police charge nine people including two Camden men with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis following Islington raids

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Daughter’s tribute to Holloway bus driver who died with Covid-19

Win Tin Soe. Picture: Theai San

Coronavirus: Islington Council urged to review cemetery closures after government says they should reopen

St Pancras & Islington Cemetery. Picture: Edmond Terakopian/ PA

National Hemp Service launches online offering 10% discount to NHS workers fighting Covid-19 pandemic

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Most Read

Coronavirus: 89 people die with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Police charge nine people including two Camden men with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis following Islington raids

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Daughter’s tribute to Holloway bus driver who died with Covid-19

Win Tin Soe. Picture: Theai San

Coronavirus: Islington Council urged to review cemetery closures after government says they should reopen

St Pancras & Islington Cemetery. Picture: Edmond Terakopian/ PA

National Hemp Service launches online offering 10% discount to NHS workers fighting Covid-19 pandemic

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Nobbs pens new deal with Arsenal

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boxing: Youth Olympics cheer for GB

Repton's Caroline Dubois tops the podium at the European Youth Championships (pic England Boxing)

Coronavirus: FIFA confirm $1billion investment in women’s football

England's Fran Kirby (left) and Toni Duggan (centre) exchanges words with referee Lucila Venegas at the 2019 World Cup in France

Coronavirus: Arsenal confirm paycuts

An exterior view of the Emirates Stadium

Eskinazi backing new Middlesex captain Handscomb

Australia's Peter Handscomb during a nets session (pic Jason O'Brien/PA)
Drive 24