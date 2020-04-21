Nobbs pens new deal with Arsenal

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women’s vice-captain Jordan Nobbs has signed a new contract at the club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nobbs has made 206 appearances for the Gunners to date, netting 66 times, and earned legendary status in the eyes of the supporters.

Speaking to the club website, Nobbs said: “Arsenal is my everything now. I think football has overtaken my life since the age of seven, but I think I’ve got Arsenal in my blood now and I’m very proud to say that. I think I’ve got some great years to come.

“I knew the secret of success was dedication and hard work, I used to spend hours working on my first touch in the back garden and all them hours paid off when I joined the club.

“Back then I wanted to become an Arsenal legend, I wanted to win everything, I wanted to do that at Arsenal.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play alongside Kelly Smith, Alex Scott and Jayne Ludlow. I’ve been lucky enough to learn from the best and the main thing they taught me was passion and what this club means.

You may also want to watch:

“I’ve always given everything for this club, through the highs and the lows, I’ve never given up, I’ve been from being a young kid with a dream to living it.

“And it’s all because of Arsenal, this club means everything to me, I love everything it stands for. These last 10 years have been the best years of my life, but I’m not done yet.

“I’ve thought a lot about how I could announce this, fact is I just love this club, and I’m here to stay.”

Nobbs has picked up the Barclays FA Women’s Super League title three times, the Women’s FA Cup four times, and the FA Continental Tyres League Cup during her time at Arsenal and is hoping there is more to come after she put pen to paper on the new deal.

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro added: “Putting football aside, she personifies what Arsenal means.

“To have players staying here for pretty much their whole career is something that’s very, very special from a coaching perspective.

“They’re unique situations in coaching and in forming groups to have players who are engrained in the fabric of the club and we wish her all the best going forward. She’s an important part of our making as a squad.”