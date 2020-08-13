Search

Reading’s Carter ‘all business’ on return to Arsenal

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 August 2020

Josh Bunting

Arsenal's Danielle Carter (centre) celebrates scoring her side's winning goal during the 2016 SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium

Arsenal's Danielle Carter (centre) celebrates scoring her side's winning goal during the 2016 SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium

PA Archive/PA Images

Danielle Carter says it’s “all business” when Reading travel to Arsenal on the opening day of the Women’s Super League season next month.

Carter signed for the Royals earlier this summer and is set to make her competitive debut for her new club back at Meadow Park on Sunday September 6.

The England international joined the Gunners from the Leyton Orient Centre of Excellence in 2009 and went on to make 184 appearances for the north London club.

Cater helped Arsenal win five Continental Cups and four FA Cups – scoring the winner in the 2016 final against Chelsea – as well as three Women’s Super League titles and one FA Premier League trophy.

“It’s an early reunion for us, but it’s all business now that I’m a Reading player!” Carter told BBC Radio Berkshire.

“It’ll be nice to go and see the girls early on, but it’s just another game for us, where we’ll be looking to pick up an early three points.

“My loyalties were with Arsenal –but that’s obviously flipped now that I’m in a Reading shirt.

“In this league, we pretty much all know each other. They’ve had some new signings, and so have we. I think it’ll be a good game, in terms of both teams going at it.

“This league is getting closer. I think there has been the ‘big three’ for as long as I can remember, but the league is getting more competitive. More players are coming from abroad and more young players are stepping up.

“I don’t think the likes of us are too far off knocking on the door of the big three.

“Hopefully I can bring my experience from playing in the WSL for so long at Arsenal, and all the knowledge I’ve got, to Reading. That will help us compete to get up there and challenge those top three.

“When I’m playing for Reading I’ll give 100 per cent. I’m a winner – I want to win in every game, whatever kind of game it is. Hopefully I can be a fan-favourite and make everybody proud at the club.”

Emma Mitchell could also be set to make her Reading debut back at Arsenal after she also left the Gunners this summer.

The match will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

