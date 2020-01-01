Looking back: Nobbs wonder goal earns Arsenal Women win at City

Jordan Nobbs takes a drink during a training session (pic Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Jordan Nobbs scored one of her finest goals in Arsenal colours on May 28, 2017 at the Academy Stadium in Manchester.

Arsenal took on Manchester City in the spring series and came away with all three points thanks to a spectacular Nobbs strike, in what turned out to be a thrilling afternoon for the Gunners. City created the first chance of note on seven minutes when Steph Houghton’s header at a Megan Campbell corner was scrambled away by Leah Williamson after the ball came back off the post.

Arsenal then really turned up the heat on their opponents as Danielle van de Donk created their first opening when she saw her effort cleared off the line by Campbell after rounding keeper Marie Hourihan.

Beth Mead then had a good opportunity several minutes later but she couldn’t get a clean connection to the strike and dragged her effort wide from just inside the box.

Mel Lawley was next to try her luck for City as she jinked her way into the area but lashed her effort over the crossbar when she should have made Sari Van Veenedaal make a save.

Arsenal always looked a danger on the counter attack and if not for Hourihan would have been ahead just before half time as they won possesion and hit the hosts on the break with Mead seeing her effort well saved by the Republic of Ireland International.

The best chance of the half arrived courtesy of Lucy Bronze, who drove the ball across goal with Izzy Christiansen sliding in – but the midfielder was inches away from converting at the back post.

City started the second half on top and again threatened the Gunners back-line when Nikita Parris drove down the right before cutting inside and curling a strike inches wide of the target.

Jill Scott tried her luck just before the hour mark as her header was well saved by Van Veenedaal after a perfectly weighted cross from Georgia Stanway.

However Arsenal then started to open up and apply pressure when Nobbs tried her luck from distance, but the ball deflected off Houghton and sailed just wide of the target.

The Gunners took the lead on 75 minutes when Nobbs hit a stunning free-kick beyond the reach of Hourihan from 35 yards out and into the top corner of the net to score her third goal of the spring series.

City nearly responded immediately from going behind when Scott drove into the box before pulling the ball back to Toni Duggan, but her effort was straight at Van Veenedaal as Arsenal came away with the crucial three points.

Arsenal: Van Veenendaal, Scott, Patten, Wubben-Moy, Janssen, Nobbs, Williamson, Carter, Van De Donk, O’Reilly, Mead. Subs used: Taylor, Williams, Kelly.

Manchester City: Hourihan, Bronze, Houghton, Campbell, Stokes, Scott, Walsh, Christiansen, Parris, Duggan, Lawley.