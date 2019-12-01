new

Norwich 2-2 Arsenal player ratings: Aubameyang and Leno immense as Mustafi struggles

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Freddie Ljungberg's first game as Arsenal boss ended all square as the Gunners drew 2-2 with Norwich City on Sunday. Read Dan Mountney's player ratings from Carrow Road.

Bernd Leno - 8 - Could do little with either goal and made a number of superb saves in the second-half. The German continues to do well as one of Arsenal's best performers.

Calum Chambers - 4 - His lack of pace was exposed time and time again by Hernandez. Done okay at right-back, but his long-term future surely lies in a central position.

David Luiz - 5 - Either he or Mustafi should have stepped out for both goals. Looked more assured than in other games, but still needs to improve.

Shkodran Mustafi - 3 - Should have done more to avert both goals and looked hopeless at times. He was given a big show of faith by Ljungberg, but he didn't repay it.

Sead Kolasinac - 6 - Looked solid and assured at the back and got forward well, but his crossing must improve.

Granit Xhaka - 5.5 - Kept Arsenal ticking over nicely, but his lack of pace saw him exposed for both goals as he failed to provide suitable cover.

Matteo Guendouzi - 6 - Battled away in the middle of the park and tried to drive Arsenal on, but was caught out too high up the pitch on a number of occasions.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 8.5 - Where would Arsenal be without him? Showed nerves of steel to score the second penalty and took his second goal brilliantly. Captain's performance.

Joe Willock - 5 - Worked hard and had a bright opening spell to the game. Faded after that and did little to help Arsenal in the final third.

Mesut Ozil - 6 - Played out on the left and linked well with Kolasinac, although he would have been mover effective through the middle.

Alexandre Lacazette - 5.5 - Worked hard and link play well, but needs to do better in front of goal. The Frenchman looks to be lacking some confidence.

Substitutes

Lucas Torriera - 6 - Shored things up in the middle of the park.

Bukayo Saka - 5 - Offered little after coming on.

Gabriel Martinelli - N/A