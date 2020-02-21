Search

Advanced search

Europa League: Olympiacos 0 Arsenal 1

PUBLISHED: 09:07 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 21 February 2020

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

PA Wire/PA Images

Mikel Arteta saw his Arsenal side keep another clean sheet as they secured Europa League victory at Olympiacos before revealing he has told his players to embrace the art of defending.

Alexandre Lacazette's goal nine minutes from time was enough to ensure a 1-0 victory in Piraeus with Arsenal now in pole position to qualify from this round of 32 clash.

While the France striker wasted a couple of other decent chances to really wrap up the tie, Arteta will again be impressed with the defensive work of his players.

Not since last April have Arsenal gone three games without conceding a goal and, under previous coach Unai Emery, they were one of the most open sides in the Premier League when it came to giving up chances to the opposition.

While Arteta's start has not been electric, there have been clear strides made at improving a porous backline and the Spaniard was pleased with their efforts once again on a rainy night on the outskirts of Athens.

"We tell them they have to enjoy defending as well," he said.

"It is a big part of the game and like tonight if you give simple balls away you better run back and get that ball back as quickly as possible.

You may also want to watch:

"But they play with a big heart, I see a lot of big efforts that a team, instead of splitting, it just joins together really quickly.

"The wide players before used to have different behaviours now they are tracking back everybody.

"I think we are doing a lot of work on that to stay as compact as possible in many situations when we don't have the ball and yes we are pleased with that because it is a big part."

Meanwhile, Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins has refused to rule his side out of progressing at the expense of Arsenal - with the second leg set for next Thursday at the Emirates Stadium.

"Nobody likes to concede a goal in the final minutes," he said.

"In general terms, we played well in a match with intensity. Football is all about effectiveness - we didn't convert our chances, our rivals did.

"But today was just the first half of the tie. As far as I am concerned, the London match is open.

"We have a good team, quality players and I am confident that we can respond to the challenge."

Most Read

NOcado: All-out Ocado boycott in Islington could cost firm £60million annually, campaigners claim

A generic stock photo of an Ocado home delivery van. Picture: Kate Collins/ PA

Islington Council to launch consultation on bringing housing stock back in-house after controversial PFI deal ends

Ronalds Road. A typical Islington Street, where there are a number of Partners for Improvement in Islington homes. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington set to get first liveable neighbourhood as part of £10million spending announcement

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Drug users are buying master keys and ‘smoking crack on the stairs’ of Finsbury Park housing block

The stairwell in the block after one of the drug users was evicted.

Partially-sighted woman ‘shaken’ and injured after cyclist collided with her white cane in Highbury

Deborah Persaud's white cain was broken after she was involved in a collision with a cyclist. Picture: Deborah Persaud

Most Read

NOcado: All-out Ocado boycott in Islington could cost firm £60million annually, campaigners claim

A generic stock photo of an Ocado home delivery van. Picture: Kate Collins/ PA

Islington Council to launch consultation on bringing housing stock back in-house after controversial PFI deal ends

Ronalds Road. A typical Islington Street, where there are a number of Partners for Improvement in Islington homes. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington set to get first liveable neighbourhood as part of £10million spending announcement

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Drug users are buying master keys and ‘smoking crack on the stairs’ of Finsbury Park housing block

The stairwell in the block after one of the drug users was evicted.

Partially-sighted woman ‘shaken’ and injured after cyclist collided with her white cane in Highbury

Deborah Persaud's white cain was broken after she was involved in a collision with a cyclist. Picture: Deborah Persaud

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal confirm Mead MCL injury

Beth Mead of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Europa League: Olympiacos 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Netball: London Pulse look to silence Sirens in Superleague opener

Olivia Tchine in action for London Pulse (Pic: Marc Morris)

Museum of Homelessness gets funding to explore untold stories of homeless and LGBTIQ+ communities through Islington project

A general view of Clerkenwell Fire Station, the country's oldest, which was built in 1872 on Roseberry Avenue in Islington north London, which is due to close tomorrow to help meet budget savings of £45 million over the next two years.

Asics London 10k launches new youth running initiative

Asics London 10k has launched the Weetabix Youth Protein Challenge. Picture: Asics
Drive 24