Opening Women’s Super League fixtures revealed

Julia Simic of West Ham and Lisa Evans of Arsenal battle for the ball

Arsenal Women will start their 2020-21 Women’s Super League campaign with a home game against Reading at Meadow Park.

And Tottenham begin their second season in the top flight with an opening-day London derby against West Ham at the Hive.

The opening two weekends of the season will be behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And the Gunners found out their first two fixtures on Friday morning as their first away trip will see them travel to West Ham’s new base the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Reading could hand competitive debuts to Emma Mitchell and Danielle Carter on the opening weekend against their former club.

The Reading game on Sunday September 6 will kick off at 2pm while the game at West Ham is set for a 3pm start on Sunday September 13.

Tottenham defeated the Hammers in both fixtures last season, winning 2-0 at the London Stadium thanks to goals from Rianna Dean and Lucy Quinn.

Dean was also on the scoresheet in the home fixture, netting a last-minute winner in a 2-1 home victory.

Tottenham’s second game is at Everton a week later, starting at 1pm.

It’s a tough start for the Hammers who face two London derbies, but they have strengthed sufficiently this summer.

Champions Chelsea face Manchester United away on the opening weekend as newly promoted side Aston Villa take on last seasons runners up Manchester City at home.

Matches not chosen for broadcast on live television will be being streamed on the FA Player.

Opening round of fixtures: Arsenal v Reading, Aston Villa v Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion v Birmingham City, Bristol City v Everton, Manchester United v Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United.