Search

Advanced search

new

Pepe and Martinelli earn Ljungberg praise after firing Arsenal to West Ham win

PUBLISHED: 14:02 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 10 December 2019

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal stars Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli earned the praise of interim boss Freddie Ljungberg after they played key roles in Monday night's win over West Ham United.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Martinelli - making his full Premier League debut - equalised with a well-taken finish on the hour mark, before Pepe curled home a sublime effort to put the Gunners ahead and then set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the third to complete a nine-minute turnaround in east London.

Speaking about the pair, Ljungberg said: "People always ask me about Nico and I try to explain.

"He comes from the French league, he comes to the Premier League - in my opinion the best league in the world - and it's a lot faster and a lot harder. He needs to adapt.

You may also want to watch:

"People put pressure on him but that's not so easy, and I thought what he did today was he worked really hard offensively and defensively and showed his quality.

"I'm so pleased for him because at the same time he was a big, big buy for the club and then comes pressure with that as well. He will fall asleep with a smile tonight.

"Gabi is a fantastic player.

"He's still very young but he has that energy about him and he goes and he goes. He has no fear and he just keeps on going.

"So it's a pleasure to see him there on that pitch, and for him to get the success that he did today, it gives you a smile to your face."

Most Read

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

West Ham 1-3 Arsenal player ratings: Pepe shines as club-record signing makes mark

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Police charge Islington man with murder after fatal shooting in Leyton

Stock image of New Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Archway girl becomes one of youngest members of National Youth Orchestra at 14

Clio Harwood has got into the National Youth Orchestra aged just 14.

St Luke’s appeals for volunteers and £2,000 to host community Christmas parties

Last year's Christmas party at St Luke's

Most Read

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

West Ham 1-3 Arsenal player ratings: Pepe shines as club-record signing makes mark

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Police charge Islington man with murder after fatal shooting in Leyton

Stock image of New Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Archway girl becomes one of youngest members of National Youth Orchestra at 14

Clio Harwood has got into the National Youth Orchestra aged just 14.

St Luke’s appeals for volunteers and £2,000 to host community Christmas parties

Last year's Christmas party at St Luke's

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Pepe and Martinelli earn Ljungberg praise after firing Arsenal to West Ham win

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Ljungberg gives update on Arsenal future after first win as interim boss

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg (right) greets West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini ahead of the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Ljungberg lauds clinical Arsenal as Gunners end winless run at West Ham

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg celebrates their win after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Check out our new podcast for London parents

The London Parentcast is the podcast for parents seeking that elusive work-life balance

Education should be at heart of this election, not Brexit – headteachers at Islington hustings

NAHT election hustings. From left: Cllr Carline Russell (Green), Yosef David (Brexit Party), James Clarke (Conservatives). chair, Nick Wakeling (Lib Dems) and Kaya Comer-Schwartz (Labour). Picture: Katherine Gemmell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists