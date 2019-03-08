new

EUROPA LEAGUE: Petr Cech 'prepared' for Arsenal's semi-final second-leg against Valencia

Arsenal's Petr Cech says goodbye to the club after the final whistle of the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech says he is 'prepared' for a 'difficult' Europa League semi-final second-leg against Valencia tonight at the Mestalla. Read on to see what he had to say.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On if he has considered that his career could end tomorrow…

You may also want to watch:

"Well, good evening! We knew in this campaign we were in this position a few times. We lost the first leg away in Borisov, so the second leg could have been the last game in Europe for me. And then we lost in France, so each round was the same thing. Next time, with Napoli, we won at home but we respected the opponent going to Italy and we knew it was going difficult. Tomorrow is the same situation. We gave ourselves a two-goal cushion, but you know, two goals with the away goals now is an advantage but it's not a decisive advantage. We can see that in the past and we can see it in the future, ties will get overturned with that deficit because football is about that. We respect the opponent tomorrow and it will be very difficult. We were on the right side of those little details when we won 3-1, so we keep our feet on the ground and we know that tomorrow is another difficult 90 minutes."

On the difficulty of finding form when you don't play a lot…

"I think the key is in training. You keep training at your best and together with my experience, you prepare during the week and even if you play regularly, the key still lies in training. If you prepare well then you'll play well and with all the experience I have, I don't feel a big difference. I feel prepared for every game."