Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

EUROPA LEAGUE: Petr Cech 'prepared' for Arsenal's semi-final second-leg against Valencia

PUBLISHED: 16:22 09 May 2019

Arsenal's Petr Cech says goodbye to the club after the final whistle of the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal's Petr Cech says goodbye to the club after the final whistle of the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech says he is 'prepared' for a 'difficult' Europa League semi-final second-leg against Valencia tonight at the Mestalla. Read on to see what he had to say.

On if he has considered that his career could end tomorrow…

You may also want to watch:

"Well, good evening! We knew in this campaign we were in this position a few times. We lost the first leg away in Borisov, so the second leg could have been the last game in Europe for me. And then we lost in France, so each round was the same thing. Next time, with Napoli, we won at home but we respected the opponent going to Italy and we knew it was going difficult. Tomorrow is the same situation. We gave ourselves a two-goal cushion, but you know, two goals with the away goals now is an advantage but it's not a decisive advantage. We can see that in the past and we can see it in the future, ties will get overturned with that deficit because football is about that. We respect the opponent tomorrow and it will be very difficult. We were on the right side of those little details when we won 3-1, so we keep our feet on the ground and we know that tomorrow is another difficult 90 minutes."

On the difficulty of finding form when you don't play a lot…

"I think the key is in training. You keep training at your best and together with my experience, you prepare during the week and even if you play regularly, the key still lies in training. If you prepare well then you'll play well and with all the experience I have, I don't feel a big difference. I feel prepared for every game."

Most Read

Holloway stabbings: Two teenagers fighting for their lives after knife attacks in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close

Crime scene at Fairbridge Road. Picture: @999London

‘Broad daylight crack dealing at Holloway Waitrose getting out of control’, witness says

Drugs are allegedly being sold and consumed in the Waitrose car park at the end of Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested after car full of knives and cannabis leads police on a chase along Hornsey Road

The knives seized by police. Picture: Met Police

Wanted: Islington man stole £23,000 from close friends via Christmas Club con, claim police hunting him

Police want to speak with Paul Bridges in connection to a Christmas Club theft. Picture: Met Police

Holloway stabbings: Teen boys no longer in critical condition after knife attacks in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close

Crime scene at Fairbridge Road. Picture: @999London

Most Read

Holloway stabbings: Two teenagers fighting for their lives after knife attacks in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close

Crime scene at Fairbridge Road. Picture: @999London

‘Broad daylight crack dealing at Holloway Waitrose getting out of control’, witness says

Drugs are allegedly being sold and consumed in the Waitrose car park at the end of Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested after car full of knives and cannabis leads police on a chase along Hornsey Road

The knives seized by police. Picture: Met Police

Wanted: Islington man stole £23,000 from close friends via Christmas Club con, claim police hunting him

Police want to speak with Paul Bridges in connection to a Christmas Club theft. Picture: Met Police

Holloway stabbings: Teen boys no longer in critical condition after knife attacks in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close

Crime scene at Fairbridge Road. Picture: @999London

Latest from the Islington Gazette

EUROPA LEAGUE: Petr Cech ‘prepared’ for Arsenal’s semi-final second-leg against Valencia

Arsenal's Petr Cech says goodbye to the club after the final whistle of the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal v Valencia semi-final second-leg preview

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Matteo Guendouzi during the UEFA Europa League Semi final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Cricket: Lord’s plays host to first Street Child World Cup final

Team England and India South line up ahead of the Street Child Cricket World Cup final at Lord's (pic Claire Skinner/MCC)

Crouch End not in Division Two to make up the numbers

Crouch End players celebrate after winning promotion in 2018 (pic: Crouch End/Pratik Patel).

Blackstock Road stabbing: Man knifed in Finsbury Park

Police have cordoned off Blackstock Road. Picture: @Bintaami
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists