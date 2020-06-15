Search

Peyraud-Magnin ‘will only remember positives’ at Arsenal

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 June 2020

Josh Bunting

Arsenal Women's Pauline Peyraud-Magnin. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Arsenal Women's Pauline Peyraud-Magnin. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin says she is disappointed to be leaving Arsenal Women, but feels it is for the best for her career.

Speaking to L’Equipe for the first time since it was announced her time in north London was over, the French international said: “This season, I felt helpless. I was fighting to be the number one but there was nothing, I wasn’t getting picked to play, so after a while I decided to leave.

“I am a little disappointed but I will only remember the positives, this experience brought me a lot of them. I am a champion of England with Arsenal. I am the only Frenchwoman to have done that, they will never take it away from me.”

The shotstopper also revealed that French manager Corinne Diacre played a part in the move as she told the 28-year-old she had to play regular football.

“I played less than the previous season, I participated less for some reason,” added Peyraud-Magnin.

“After a while, I made the decision to leave the French team has also been taken into account. Corinne Diacre told me you have to play to be called up to the national team, It’s normal.”

Asked if she will be staying at Arsenal for the Champions League ties against Paris Saint-Germain if they go ahead – a decision is expected soon on the future of the 2019-20 tournament – she said: “Frankly, I don’t know anything about it. Nothing has been announced yet. We’ll see what happens if I have to stay with Arsenal to complete the tournament.

“For weeks, we in England were told the competition was going to happen, then we heard something else.

“I would prefer to wait for the decision to be announced and then see what happens afterwards.”

Peyraud-Magnin has also revealed how despite being linked with a move back to France she will not be returning to her homeland.

“I had a lot of contacts. I know where I’m going to go,” she said. “I can’t say yet. It’s a surprise. I can just say that I will not return to France but I will stay in Europe.” “

I had offers from French clubs but I also had offers elsewhere It’s rewarding, it’s fun. I listened to everyone.

“The decision was complicated to make. I will announce my new club in the coming days or weeks.”

Peyraud-Magnin saw her game time limited in 2019-20 playing just three league games after the signing of Manuela Zinsberger from Bayern Munich.

But she says moving to Arsenal was the best decision of her life, adding: “When I arrived at Arsenal, I did not understand much English.

“The coach said to me ‘We want to go to the Champions League, we are a family, we are together.’ I replied ‘I didn’t understand the other things you said, but I will come’.

“I made the best decision of my life. You just have to get out of your comfort zone and see what is happening elsewhere.”

