Peyraud-Magnin to leave Arsenal Women

Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women’s goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin will leave the club when her contract expires this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peyraud-Magnin only featured three times for the Gunners during the 2019-20 Super League season, playing 270 minutes in total before the competition ended with immediate effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Frenchwoman also played four Continental cup games as Arsenal went on to reach the final and three Champions League ties and has been linked with a move back to France where she won three league titles and two Champions League crowns with Lyon.

She also had spells with Issy, St-Étienne and Marseille, with Bordeaux – who are managed by former Gunners boss Pedro Martínez Losa – reported to be interested in securing her services when she leaves north London.

You may also want to watch:

French news outlet L’Equipiere are saying Peyraud-Magnin will not be returning to France, however.

Peyraud-Magnin replaced European goalkeeper of the year Sari Van Veenedaal in the starting line-up during Arsenal’s WSL title-winning season of 2018-19, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

Gunners boss Joe Montemurro is well known for rotating goalkeepers but Austrian number one Manuela Zinsberger played 12 of the 15 games before the recent season was curtailed.

The return of Fran Stenson from her loan at Blackburn Rovers will allow Peyraud-Magnin to leave, but it is not yet known if Arsenal are on the lookout for another keeper leading into the 2020-21 campaign.

Peyraud-Magnin had made 25 appearances for the club in total since signing in 2018. She last played for France in their 1-0 win over Brazil in March before the health crisis saw all action stopped.