Search

Advanced search

Peyraud-Magnin to leave Arsenal Women

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 June 2020

Josh Bunting

Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London.

Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women’s goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin will leave the club when her contract expires this summer.

Peyraud-Magnin only featured three times for the Gunners during the 2019-20 Super League season, playing 270 minutes in total before the competition ended with immediate effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Frenchwoman also played four Continental cup games as Arsenal went on to reach the final and three Champions League ties and has been linked with a move back to France where she won three league titles and two Champions League crowns with Lyon.

She also had spells with Issy, St-Étienne and Marseille, with Bordeaux – who are managed by former Gunners boss Pedro Martínez Losa – reported to be interested in securing her services when she leaves north London.

You may also want to watch:

French news outlet L’Equipiere are saying Peyraud-Magnin will not be returning to France, however.

Peyraud-Magnin replaced European goalkeeper of the year Sari Van Veenedaal in the starting line-up during Arsenal’s WSL title-winning season of 2018-19, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

Gunners boss Joe Montemurro is well known for rotating goalkeepers but Austrian number one Manuela Zinsberger played 12 of the 15 games before the recent season was curtailed.

The return of Fran Stenson from her loan at Blackburn Rovers will allow Peyraud-Magnin to leave, but it is not yet known if Arsenal are on the lookout for another keeper leading into the 2020-21 campaign.

Peyraud-Magnin had made 25 appearances for the club in total since signing in 2018. She last played for France in their 1-0 win over Brazil in March before the health crisis saw all action stopped.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Ocado bid to open delivery depot near Archway primary school under renewed scrutiny

A generic stock photo of an Ocado home delivery van in south west London. Picture: Kate Collins/ PA

Man injured in Blackstock Road

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Police appeal after King’s Cross station ‘assault’ leaves victim with fractured shoulder

King Cross station assault appeal. Picture: BTP

Peyraud-Magnin to leave Arsenal Women

Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London.

Ex-police chief John Sutherland: The cop who led Islington’s response to Ben Kinsella’s murder

John Sutherland in his Met days in 2011. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Ocado bid to open delivery depot near Archway primary school under renewed scrutiny

A generic stock photo of an Ocado home delivery van in south west London. Picture: Kate Collins/ PA

Man injured in Blackstock Road

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Police appeal after King’s Cross station ‘assault’ leaves victim with fractured shoulder

King Cross station assault appeal. Picture: BTP

Peyraud-Magnin to leave Arsenal Women

Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London.

Ex-police chief John Sutherland: The cop who led Islington’s response to Ben Kinsella’s murder

John Sutherland in his Met days in 2011. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Peyraud-Magnin to leave Arsenal Women

Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 8

England head coach Eddie Jones

Coronavirus: No positive tests boost for Premier League

The Premier League trophy.

Arsenal Women’s Supporters’ Club reveal award winners

Arsenal's Leah Williamson in action during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

Quinn set for Arsenal exit, as Flores moves on

Louise Quinn (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24