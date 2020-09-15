Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs new Arsenal contract
PUBLISHED: 16:50 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 15 September 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year contract at the club.
The 31-year-old announced that he has agreed fresh terms following prolonged negotiations with the Gunners, which began long before he scored a brace in the 2-1 FA Cup final win over Chelsea on August 1.
You may also want to watch:
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta recently told fans to “relax” as he grew increasingly confident that a deal would be struck between the club and the man who has finished as their top scorer in his two full seasons in north London.
“Arsenal fans, finally as you know I just signed the thing,” he said in a live Instagram stream from the Emirates Stadium.
Aubameyang moved to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 - for a then-club record fee.
He has since gone on to score 72 goals across 111 games in all competitions, including the last in Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League opening day victory at Fulham.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.