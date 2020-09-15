Search

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs new Arsenal contract

PUBLISHED: 16:50 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 15 September 2020

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (centre) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (centre) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year contract at the club.

The 31-year-old announced that he has agreed fresh terms following prolonged negotiations with the Gunners, which began long before he scored a brace in the 2-1 FA Cup final win over Chelsea on August 1.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta recently told fans to “relax” as he grew increasingly confident that a deal would be struck between the club and the man who has finished as their top scorer in his two full seasons in north London.

“Arsenal fans, finally as you know I just signed the thing,” he said in a live Instagram stream from the Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang moved to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 - for a then-club record fee.

He has since gone on to score 72 goals across 111 games in all competitions, including the last in Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League opening day victory at Fulham.

