Player of season award for Arsenal’s Stenson

PUBLISHED: 12:19 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 16 June 2020

Josh Bunting

Fran Stenson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Fran Stenson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Young Arsenal goalkeeper Fran Stenson has been voted as Blackburn Rovers’ young player of the year for the 2019-20 season.

Rovers announced their award winners on Monday evening and the young stopper was commended after an impressive side with the Lancashire club.

Stenson spent the campaign on loan from Arsenal and helped Gemma Donnelly’s team finish seventh in their debut season in the FA Women’s Championship.

She made her second Rovers debut in the game against Aston Villa at Villa Park in September after having a previous loan spell with the club in 2018-19.

The 19-year-old, who has played for England at youth level, is currently the back-up to Manuela Zinsberger at the Gunners due to the departure of French keeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

Stenson made nine league appearances for Blackburn and kept clean sheets against Durham and Crystal Palace to help record their first two Championship victories.

She has also already made her debut in the top flight as she came on as a second-half substitute for Ann-Katrin Berger in Birmingham City’s 2–1 win over Everton during her time in the Midlands.

That subsequently attracted interest from Manchester City who she joined in 2018 before Arsenal made their move and brought the highly rated Stenson to north London in August 2019.

