Player ratings: Arsenal 0 Tottenham 2

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shoots wide during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal lost 2-0 to Tottenham in the North London derby at the Emirates on Wednesday night as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Here are the Islington Gazette’s player ratings.

Arsenal

Petr Cech – 5

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 6

Sokratis – 5

Granit Xhaka – 4

Nacho Monreal – 6

Matteo Guendouzi – 6

Lucas Torreira – 5

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 5

Aaron Ramsey – 6

Alex Iwobi – 6

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 5

Substitutes

Laurent Koscielny – 6

Alexandre Lacazette – 5

Eddie Nketiah – 5

Tottenham

Paulo Gazzaniga – 7

Kieran Trippier – 6

Toby Alderweireld – 7

Ben Davies – 6

Danny Rose – 6

Harry Winks – 6

Moussa Sissoko – 6

Christian Eriksen – 7

Lucas Moura – 6

Dele Alli – 7

Heung-Min Son – 7

Substitutes

Harry Kane – 7

Erik Lamela – 5