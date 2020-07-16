Player ratings: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates with team-mates Granit Xhaka and Alexandre Lacazette after their win over Liverpool PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal came from behind to beat Premier League champions Liverpool 2-1 at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

After Sadio Mane gave the visitors the lead, Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson punished defensive mistakes by Jurgen Klopp’s men to secure all three points.

The win keeps Mikel Arteta’s Gunners in the hunt for a Europa League spot, with only two games of the 2019-20 top-flight season remaining.

Here’s how the Arsenal players rated:

Emiliano Martinez (8)

The Argentine shot-stopper played a huge part in the Gunners coming out with three points as he pulled off a few vital saves especially the effort he tipped over the bar from Mohamed Salah. Cedric Soares (6)

The right-back started brightly, but in the end was dragged out of position in the build-up for Liverpool’s opener as Andy Robertson crossed the ball in for Sadio Mane. Rob Holding (7)

The youngster stepped in and did a good job. Similar to Cedric, he could have done better for Liverpool’s goal. Made good tackles and has probably shown he could be worth a place in the starting line-up moving forward. David Luiz (7)

Didn’t have bundles to do, but made a few big blocks early in the second half as the visitors pressed for an equaliser. The Brazilian also played a crucial role in the dying minutes with some great headers. Kieran Tierney (7)

Solid performance, kept his concentration throughout, and other than a few balls that were blocked by opponents moved the ball up the pitch well. Lucas Torreira (7)

It was nice to see the Uruguayan midfielder handed a start. He was full of energy, broke up play, and caused problem for the Reds midfield. Granit Xhaka (8)

Very vocal and a real leader on the pitch. Swept up nicely in front of the defence and did a good job filling in when Luiz moved forward with the ball. Bukayo Saka (6)

The youngster has had an impressive season but this was probably one of his most quiet games of the campaign. Used his pace, but nothing really fell into his path or worked out. Reiss Nelson (8)

A very under-rated performance from Nelson. He got down the right flank well, used his pace to get inside, and the biggest impact he had was applying constant pressure to Virgil Van Dijk who mishit a pass from which Lacazette scored. Then added a well-taken goal of his own.

Alexander Lacazette (9)

The Frenchman played in a deeper role and it really worked for him. He managed to intercept passes throughout, the two stand-outs being Van Dijk’s, which he scored from, and then the Alisson error where he picked out Nelson for his goal.

Nicolas Pepe (6)

Didn’t do anything much, his runs were ignored at times as Arsenal looked to go down the right more, but when he did get the ball he failed to create. Substitutes: Dani Ceballos (6)

Didn’t have bundles of time on the pitch to change the game and because they were 2-1 up played a more defensive role than usual. Joe Willock (6)

Pressed hard when he came on to help hold onto the lead, but didn’t get on the ball very much. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (6)

Full of pace and looked to push Liverpool back. Was a useful outlet going forward as Arsenal sat deep, but no real magic so to speak. Ainsley Maitland-Niles (6)

Came on and did his job of defending the lead, but nothing too much to mention.