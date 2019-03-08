Search

Advanced search

Positives aplenty for Emery after Arsenal cruise past Forest in Carabao Cup

PUBLISHED: 10:35 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 25 September 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery was pleased with 'a lot of positive things' as the Gunners brushed aside Nottingham Forest in the third round of the Carabao Cup at the Emirates on Tuesday night, thumping the Championship side 5-0.

A brace from Gabriel Martinelli and goals from Rob Holding, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson secured a convincing win for Arsenal, while the return from injury of Holding, Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney made for a feel-good evening in north London.

Emery took plenty of positives from the game, saying: "The competition is important for us, it's one title and it's one opportunity for different players to take confidence, to take minutes and be helping us like tonight.

You may also want to watch:

"And after, because I think the game was for us in 90 minutes very consistent and some different players gave us their performance.

"Also Rob Holding came back after injury and also after injuries, Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin.

"I think this was a good match, a good result, a good game and with a clean sheet there are a lot of positive things.

"We can be positive with different options for the next matches."

Most Read

HGV kills pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road collision

A lorry collided with and killed a pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Supplied

Seven Sisters Road collision: Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injuries after driver hits him

Stock image of London Ambulance Service van . Picture: Ken Mears

Hit-and-run driver ‘deliberately’ collides with pedestrian outside Highbury & Islington station

Highbury & Islington station. Picture: Google Maps

Catherine West calls for patrols, CCTV and lighting in Finsbury Park after gym users robbed by gang of 16

Catherine West

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

HGV kills pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road collision

A lorry collided with and killed a pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Supplied

Seven Sisters Road collision: Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injuries after driver hits him

Stock image of London Ambulance Service van . Picture: Ken Mears

Hit-and-run driver ‘deliberately’ collides with pedestrian outside Highbury & Islington station

Highbury & Islington station. Picture: Google Maps

Catherine West calls for patrols, CCTV and lighting in Finsbury Park after gym users robbed by gang of 16

Catherine West

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Positives aplenty for Emery after Arsenal cruise past Forest in Carabao Cup

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

‘Perfect’ Martinelli earns Emery plaudits after Arsenal youngster stars in Carabao Cup win

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli is congratulated on scoring the opening goal by manager Unai Emery during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steve Paston/PA

Holding praises defensive colleagues as Chambers shines in Carabao Cup win while Bellerin and Tierney make injury comebacks

Arsenal's Calum Chambers takes on Nottingham Forest's Albert Adomah during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Delight for goalscorer Holding after ‘brilliant’ injury return as Arsenal thump Forest in Carabao Cup

Arsenal's Rob Holding celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

CARABAO CUP: Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest player ratings – Martinelli stars in superb Gunners display

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli (left) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists