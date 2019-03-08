Positives aplenty for Emery after Arsenal cruise past Forest in Carabao Cup

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery was pleased with 'a lot of positive things' as the Gunners brushed aside Nottingham Forest in the third round of the Carabao Cup at the Emirates on Tuesday night, thumping the Championship side 5-0.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A brace from Gabriel Martinelli and goals from Rob Holding, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson secured a convincing win for Arsenal, while the return from injury of Holding, Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney made for a feel-good evening in north London.

Emery took plenty of positives from the game, saying: "The competition is important for us, it's one title and it's one opportunity for different players to take confidence, to take minutes and be helping us like tonight.

You may also want to watch:

"And after, because I think the game was for us in 90 minutes very consistent and some different players gave us their performance.

"Also Rob Holding came back after injury and also after injuries, Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin.

"I think this was a good match, a good result, a good game and with a clean sheet there are a lot of positive things.

"We can be positive with different options for the next matches."