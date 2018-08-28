Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Qatar court former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger ahead of 2022 World Cup

PUBLISHED: 12:52 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 08 January 2019

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger at the UEFA Europa League game between Arsenal v Atlético Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, Islington, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger at the UEFA Europa League game between Arsenal v Atlético Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, Islington, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Qatar have approached former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to take over their national side ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger salutes the fans after his final home game as manager during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger salutes the fans after his final home game as manager during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Wenger, who left Arsenal at the end of last season after 22 years in charge, is being eyed by the Qatari FA as a potential replacement for current coach Felix Sanchez following poor results of late.

Outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says goodbye to the fans after the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.Outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says goodbye to the fans after the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.

The Frenchman has not been short of offers since leaving north London with roles at the likes of PSG, Bayern Munich and AC Milan offering him a chance to return to the game but has spoken in the past about the temptation of managing at a World Cup.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger lifts the FA Cup after defeating Manchester United at Cardiff in 2005. Credit PAArsenal manager Arsene Wenger lifts the FA Cup after defeating Manchester United at Cardiff in 2005. Credit PA

It would be an astonishing move for both Wenger and Qatar should the 67-year-old agree to take the role on in the middle-east and would certainly help engage home support for the 2022 host nation with Wenger being such a renowned name in the sport worldwide.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Arrest made after Finsbury Park station evacuated due to ‘person on the tracks’

Finsbury Park Station was evacuated due to a 'customer incident'. Picture: Duncan Nielsen

Sophie Chapman: Police search for missing Islington woman last seen leaving hospital

Sophie Chapman is missing from Islington.

Inquest into death of Canonbury man stabbed to death in Upper Street delayed due to ‘safety concerns’

Jonathon 'JJ' McPhillips. Picture: Michelle McPhillips

Arsenal transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, James Rodriguez, Cengiz Under, Gabriel Brazao and Nicolas Pepe

Barcelona's Denis Suarez. PA

Community crowdfunding to give ‘amazing’ Islington teacher ‘the best send off possible’

Tracey Wilson raised lots of money for different charities. Picture: Tracey Wilson

Most Read

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

Ipswich Town are closing in on deals for Collin Quaner and Anthony Pilkington. Picture: PA

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

17 skeletons were found decapitated Picture: ARCHAEOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Pagepix

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Qatar court former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger ahead of 2022 World Cup

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger at the UEFA Europa League game between Arsenal v Atlético Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, Islington, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Arsenal transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Diego Godin, Reece Oxford, Nicolo Barella and Franck Kessie

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal heads Arsenal in front under pressure from Lucas Hernández and Diego Godín of Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Europa League game between Arsenal v Atlético Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, Islington, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

FA Cup fourth round draw: Arsenal drawn to play Manchester United at the Emirates

Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus celebrates with the FA Cup trophy after the game

Arsenal transfer target Denis Suarez: Ten facts about Unai Emery’s former Sevilla attacker

Denis Suarez while at Sevilla under Arsenal boss Unai Emery. PA .

Arsenal transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, James Rodriguez, Cengiz Under, Gabriel Brazao and Nicolas Pepe

Barcelona's Denis Suarez. PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists