Quinn quick off mark to set Arsenal Women on way to vital victory in WSL title bid

PUBLISHED: 07:47 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:47 23 April 2019

Louise Quinn (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Louise Quinn (pic Adam Davy/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Louise Quinn helped put Arsenal Women in pole position to lift their first WSL title in seven years on Sunday.

Quinn's fifth-minute header put the Gunners on the way to a 2-1 win over Everton at Meadow Park, which put them four points clear at the top of the table with two games remaining.

And she spoke on the importance of the early goal on the squad in the title race, saying: “It was perfect to get off to a start like that. I'm not actually sure if it came off me last but as long as they go in, I don't care if they come off me or not.

“It really is a team effort and the only way we've got to this position is everyone doing their bit on and off the ball.

“We want to keep clean sheets at the back and then we're hoping the girls further forward can get those goals.

“Our forwards also do brilliant defensively which is what we expect and then hopefully when we go up for set-pieces, us defenders can get in the mix.”

It wasn't plain sailing for Arsenal, though, as a second-half Everton goal set up a tense closing half-hour.

Although Arsenal were still a goal up, after Vivianne Miedema's latest effort, Everton had grown in confidence and were dangerous from set pieces.

But it was a challenge Quinn felt the Arsenal backline was prepared for.

“We were disappointed to give away that many corners but they really put it to us, getting the ball in behind us to get set-pieces,” she added. “But we have a great record in defensive set-pieces so we're going to keep that going.

“Leah (Williamson) and Janni (Arnth) are really drilling that into us in terms of marking, so we never want to concede in that manner.”

Joe Montemurro's side have the chance to be crowned WSL champions when they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion Women this weekend.

But after an anxious end to the Everton match, Quinn hopes that will serve as an important lesson going into a potential title decider.

“Our game management was good in ways, but we could have done better to keep the ball in their half more,” she said.

“Especially in the second half, I thought we were pretty much in control but we got a little lax.

“It was probably the right time to happen so we could grind out an important win. With the game coming up, we're going to learn even more from this week.”

