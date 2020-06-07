Search

Advanced search

Quinn set for Arsenal exit, as Flores moves on

PUBLISHED: 11:19 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 07 June 2020

Josh Bunting

Louise Quinn (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Louise Quinn (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal defender Louise Quinn is set to leave the club at the end of her contract.

The Republic of Ireland defender joined the Gunners in 2017 from Notts County and helped them win the Women’s Super League title in 2019 and the Continental Cup in 2018.

Quinn made 76 appearances and scored seven goals for the club, including the winner in the 2018 FA Cup Semi-final against Everton.

During the WSL title-winning season Quinn played 19 of the 20 league games and had the second best pass accuracy from any outfield player who had played 90 minutes.

However, due to the signing of Jennifer Beattie she found game time hard to come by in 2019/20 playing just six games and starting just three of those.

Quinn initially signed a three-month deal with Arsenal when Notts County folded but impressed to secure a longer-term contract and became a big hit with the supporters.

A statement on Arsenal.com read “Everyone at Arsenal would like to thank Louise for her contribution to the team’s success, and for her exceptional professionalism and commitment to the club.

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Louise the very best for the future”.

The destination of Quinn’s next club is not yet known.

Promising Mexican midfielder Silvana Flores has announced she is leaving Arsenal Women.

You may also want to watch:

The 18-year-old has been tipped to be a big star in women’s football in the future but announced on her Instagram account that her time with the north London club is over.

Flores was named in the Emirates Cup squad for the friendly against Bayern Munich and made her first team debut, coming on for Beattie, for the final eight minutes of the game.

She also played in a second friendly against Barcelona, getting six minutes after coming on for Kim Little.

Sister Tatiana is in the Arsenal academy, as is her brother Marcelo, and Flores said: “I am so grateful I got the opportunity to learn from these world class players.

“I can’t express how much it means to have been part of such a special club. Sadly I am saying goodbye as I will be continuing my journey elsewhere.

“I will always have a place in my heart for Arsenal, and I am thankful for all the opportunities it has brought me.

“I wish the best to all Gunners, it was a pleasure to play with you, I learned so much each and every day.”

Flores was called up to the Mexico senior side in December aged just 17 to play a double header with Brazil as part of a training camp.

However, her new destination looks set to be Chelsea as her representatives avid_se tweeted; “Looking forward to your next chapter at Chelsea, congratulations Silvana.

“We are very happy and looking forward to seeing what the future holds in your next destination.”

Flores follows fellow youngster Ruby Grant who will also leave this summer for a scholarship at the University of North Carolina.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man injured in Blackstock Road

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Islington outdoor markets reopen as traders urge people to shirk supermarkets

Chapel Market.Picture:Ken Mears

Black Lives Matter: Protesters take the knee in Islington

Stand Up To Racism held a demonstration outside Islington Town Hall on Wednesday, June 3 in response to the killing of George Floyd and in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Hypocrite’: Dominic Cummings heckled outside his house in Islington after allegedly breaching lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings arrives at his north London home, after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Elderly woman no longer in ‘life-threatening’ condition after suspected domestic incident in Southgate Road

The emergency services on the scene of a

Most Read

Man injured in Blackstock Road

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Islington outdoor markets reopen as traders urge people to shirk supermarkets

Chapel Market.Picture:Ken Mears

Black Lives Matter: Protesters take the knee in Islington

Stand Up To Racism held a demonstration outside Islington Town Hall on Wednesday, June 3 in response to the killing of George Floyd and in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Hypocrite’: Dominic Cummings heckled outside his house in Islington after allegedly breaching lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings arrives at his north London home, after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Elderly woman no longer in ‘life-threatening’ condition after suspected domestic incident in Southgate Road

The emergency services on the scene of a

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Coronavirus: No positive tests boost for Premier League

The Premier League trophy.

Arsenal Women’s Supporters’ Club reveal award winners

Arsenal's Leah Williamson in action during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

Quinn set for Arsenal exit, as Flores moves on

Louise Quinn (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal captain Little discusses life in lockdown

Arsenal's Kim Little during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Good advice for new runners

More people have been getting out to exercise during the coronavirus pandemic
Drive 24