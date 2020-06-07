Quinn set for Arsenal exit, as Flores moves on

Louise Quinn (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal defender Louise Quinn is set to leave the club at the end of her contract.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Republic of Ireland defender joined the Gunners in 2017 from Notts County and helped them win the Women’s Super League title in 2019 and the Continental Cup in 2018.

Quinn made 76 appearances and scored seven goals for the club, including the winner in the 2018 FA Cup Semi-final against Everton.

During the WSL title-winning season Quinn played 19 of the 20 league games and had the second best pass accuracy from any outfield player who had played 90 minutes.

However, due to the signing of Jennifer Beattie she found game time hard to come by in 2019/20 playing just six games and starting just three of those.

Quinn initially signed a three-month deal with Arsenal when Notts County folded but impressed to secure a longer-term contract and became a big hit with the supporters.

A statement on Arsenal.com read “Everyone at Arsenal would like to thank Louise for her contribution to the team’s success, and for her exceptional professionalism and commitment to the club.

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Louise the very best for the future”.

The destination of Quinn’s next club is not yet known.

Promising Mexican midfielder Silvana Flores has announced she is leaving Arsenal Women.

You may also want to watch:

The 18-year-old has been tipped to be a big star in women’s football in the future but announced on her Instagram account that her time with the north London club is over.

Flores was named in the Emirates Cup squad for the friendly against Bayern Munich and made her first team debut, coming on for Beattie, for the final eight minutes of the game.

She also played in a second friendly against Barcelona, getting six minutes after coming on for Kim Little.

Sister Tatiana is in the Arsenal academy, as is her brother Marcelo, and Flores said: “I am so grateful I got the opportunity to learn from these world class players.

“I can’t express how much it means to have been part of such a special club. Sadly I am saying goodbye as I will be continuing my journey elsewhere.

“I will always have a place in my heart for Arsenal, and I am thankful for all the opportunities it has brought me.

“I wish the best to all Gunners, it was a pleasure to play with you, I learned so much each and every day.”

Flores was called up to the Mexico senior side in December aged just 17 to play a double header with Brazil as part of a training camp.

However, her new destination looks set to be Chelsea as her representatives avid_se tweeted; “Looking forward to your next chapter at Chelsea, congratulations Silvana.

“We are very happy and looking forward to seeing what the future holds in your next destination.”

Flores follows fellow youngster Ruby Grant who will also leave this summer for a scholarship at the University of North Carolina.