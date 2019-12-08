Search

WSL: Reading 0 Arsenal 3

PUBLISHED: 19:39 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:39 08 December 2019

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal made it five league wins in a row as a Vivianne Miedema brace and neat Kim Little finish earned them a 3-0 victory over Reading at Adams Park.

Miedema continued her rich goalscoring form to take her tally to 12 for the season while Little scored a sublime goal of the season contender to keep Arsenal at the top of the Barclays FA Women's Super League table.

The Royals were gifted an early chance when Fara Williams intercepted a backpass but Manuela Zinsberger was equal to her shot. Soon after, Brooke Chaplen's shot flashed wide from the right.

It wasn't until Reading lost possession on the 28th minute that Arsenal broke the deadlock. Miedema was slipped through as Arsenal broke forward and managed to show her clinical nature by chipping Grace Moloney in the Royals goal.

The visitors turned on the style having opened the scoring and doubled their advantage through Little in sublime fashion. The Scottish international exchanged passes with Jordan Nobbs before lofting the ball over Moloney from a tight angle on 37 minutes.

The Gunners were looking to add a third before half-time but Miedema could only lash her effort high and wide from the right-side of the penalty area.

Early in the second half Lisa-Marie Utland met a Williams delivery from the right but the Norwegian's header sailed over the crossbar.

The Royals continued to seek a way back into the game and Arsenal needed to put their bodies on the line to block shots from Utland and Williams.

You may also want to watch:

Williams almost scored a sublime goal to half the deficit but her audacious volley dropped just wide of the post 15 minutes from time.

Arsenal took control of the game again late on and added a third in stoppage time as Miedema lobbed Moloney to secure the three points.

Little said: "It's a vital result. Getting three points away at Reading is always difficult. It wasn't the tidiest game for us, and we didn't play the best football but I thought we were clinical, scored at the right times and we defended extremely well.

"At half-time Joe (Montemurro) re-iterated to us about Reading's 10-15 minute spell that maybe went on for longer than that in the second half, but we rode that well. Then when we get the chance at the end we score.

"It's always nice to score, but it's even sweeter when it's a team goal and I finished it off today.

"Vivianne is a natural goal scorer and such a key player for us. Again, she showed her class today."

Arsenal (4-3-3): Zinsberger; Schnaderbeck, Beattie, Williamson, Evans (Maier 90); Walti, Little, Nobbs (Roord 81); Van De Donk, Mead, Miedema.

Unused subs: Mitchell, McCabe, Quinn, Peyraud-Magnin

Attendance: 943.

*To follow the action, buy tickets and sign-up for The FA Player's live Barclays FA Women's Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com.

Most Read

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

The Angel taped off by police over ‘unattended bag’

Police at the scene in Goswell Road. Picture: @anna_michaux

Lorry driver hits pedestrian in City Road

A woman was hit by a lorry in City Road. Picture: Regan King

Cyclist collides with pedestrian in Highbury Corner

A cyclist and pedestrian were in collision in Highbury Corner. Picture: Mark Lyminster

