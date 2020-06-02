‘Right to end season’ says Arsenal’s Quinn

Louise Quinn of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women’s Republic of Ireland defender Louise Quinn has backed the decision to end the Super League season early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Sportsround show on Monday evening Quinn said: “I think at the moment and the stage we got to, it was right to call off the season.

“I think they were struggling to get some of the main protocols in. In terms of where we are and where women’s football is, there is an imbalance so it was maybe something where Arsenal could have been able to deal with it and they were obviously doing that with the men’s team.

“But there are a lot of teams that maybe wouldn’t be able to support that sort of financial strain to get all the testing done and the protocols.”

Quinn played six of the 15 games in the league for the defending champions in 2019-20, accumulating 260 minutes.

She also said it would have been “harmful” to the players to try to condense the remaining fixtures into a short space of time.

“They really were trying to exhaust every option but then I feel that time was just starting to run out,” added Quinn.

“To condense the season into that short time as well, even in terms of injuries now, you are seeing a lot of injuries at the moment in the German league.

“I think our bodies have kind of switched off in that weird way, it would have been then potentially harmful to us in terms of injury.”

Quinn has won 79 caps for the Republic of Ireland and was asked about returning to international action as the Euro qualifying dates were confirmed last week.

Vera Pauw’s side will play their three remaining qualifiers later this year, with trips to Germany and Ukraine on September 19 and October 23, and a home game with the Germans on December 1.

Quinn added: “They still haven’t confirmed any dates for the league, so to see something written down, it did it definitely gave you that sort of hope and target to go for.

“The Republic of Ireland were on a great flow, so to play those games kind of month after month, we can hopefully keep that momentum and get that back up and going because we were on a great run and we have a great shot at the moment to qualify.”