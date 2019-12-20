new

Ruthless Arteta ready to take Arsenal by storm

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta poses after a press conference at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed plans to ruthlessly change the mindset at the Emirates in order to turn the club's fortunes around as he spoke for the first time since his appointment on Friday.

The former Manchester City assistant signed a three-and-a-half-year deal to replace Unai Emery after his sacking last month.

Arteta was unveiled at the Emirates on Friday evening, and he spoke of a desire for wholesale change during an impressive first press conference as boss.

"We have to try to engage everybody, I have to try and convince the players about what I want to do, how I want to do it," he said.

"They have to start accepting a different process, a different way of thinking, and I want to get all the staff and everybody at the club with the same mindset.

"We have to build a culture that has to sustain the rest.

"If you don't have the right culture, in the difficult moments, the tree is going to shake, so my job is to convince everybody that this is how we are going to live, and if you are going to be part of this organisation it has to be in these terms and in this way.

"Obviously now we need an immediate impact, we need to start winning games, we need to start to raise the level of confidence of the players, and finally we need the fans."

Arteta also wants to find out what's gone wrong in recent months, adding: "I would like to start to make some steps and start to understand the reasons why.

"There will be reasons behind it, and a history behind it, and I have to try to understand quickly why this is, to implement certain things that will be quick wins, for the players, the staff and everybody. That is the challenge now.

"We have to create the right vibe, the right energy, and everybody at the organisation has to feel so privileged to be here. There's no other way."

And the San-Sebastian born boss is not afraid to be ruthless in making those changes, something he learned from City manager Pep Guardiola.

The pair worked together at the Etihad for three years, with Arteta being appointed as his assistant in 2018.

That tutelage was a big part of Arsenal's decision to appoint the 37-year-old, and it's clearly had a big impact.

"What I've learned mostly is that you have to be ruthless and you have to be consistent and you have to fit every day the culture of the club to create a winning mentality," he said.

"To sustain it is even harder, so every day is important, every act is important, every organisation is important.

"The secret is that the people, the players and the staff, have to believe what they're trying to deliver.

"You have to be able to transmit it, and people will buy into that. When you do that, then you are a team and everybody's together and united you're stronger."

Another big part of Arsenal's decision was Arteta's history at the club, having made more than 150 appearances from 2011 to 2016, winning two FA Cups.

The Spaniard spoke at length of his love for the north Londoners, saying: "I've been back home.

"I'm extremely happy and proud to have been given the opportunity to be the manager of this football club.

"I've been preparing for a few years for this challenge to come.

"I know the expectations, I know the level and I know the stature of this club, and what it deserves.

"I will burn every drop of blood for this football club to make it better.

"When I was playing in England, I started to realise what Arsenal meant.

"Obviously I was born in Barcelona and the club that had the most similar style and most similar values and ambition was Arsenal.

"So I always talked to the people around me and said that I had a dream and that was to play for this football club.

"When Arsenal knocks on any door, it's difficult to say no. When it knocks on my door, this is my house and it makes it very difficult.

"It was a very difficult decision, it's true, but also I felt that the club needed someone to appoint."

At 37, Arteta is the youngest manager in the Premier League, but he feels ready to take on the job despite its size and his lack of experience.

"I completely understand their (the fans) concern (about his lack of experience)," said Arteta.

"That's the only thing I can say but I will try to convince them that I'm prepared, that I wouldn't be sitting here if I honestly didn't think I'm prepared to take this responsibility.

"So I'm ready for that challenge, I can't wait to start working with the players, and everybody here at the club.

"But I've got a good vibe, I'm sensing a good energy since I walked in at London Colney, so it's giving me more energy and I feel so happy."