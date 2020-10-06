Bukayo Saka lost for words after marking first England call-up with Arsenal goal

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal PA Wire/PA Images

Bukayo Saka admits he has been unable to put his week into words after he followed up his senior England call-up with the opening goal in Arsenal’s win over Sheffield United.

The 19-year-old headed in his first-ever goal at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal secured a hard-fought 2-1 win against the Blades, Nicolas Pepe adding the second before David McGoldrick reduced the arrears with a fine strike.

Saka was also named in Gareth Southgate’s 30-man England squad after impressing over recent months in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side.

“Words can’t really describe how proud I am, how happy I am and how excited I am to go (on international duty),” he told arsenal.com.

“It’s been a really special week with the call-up, going through to the next round of the Carabao Cup and now getting the win again and scoring the goal.

“I’m so happy with this week and I’m just hoping that I can continue to have weeks like this going forward.

“I don’t score too many headers! I’m really happy with this one and it’s such an important goal as well, I’m happy.”