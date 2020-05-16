Search

Sansom ‘ill in hospital’

PUBLISHED: 10:59 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 16 May 2020

PA Sport

Kenny Sansom waving to the crowds as England walk out before a match against Brazil at Wembley

Kenny Sansom waving to the crowds as England walk out before a match against Brazil at Wembley

PA Wire/PA Images

Former England, Arsenal and QPR defender Kenny Sansom is ill in hospital.

Arsenal captain Kenny Sansom lifts the Littlewoods Cup after his team's 2-1 win over Liverpool in the 1987 finalArsenal captain Kenny Sansom lifts the Littlewoods Cup after his team's 2-1 win over Liverpool in the 1987 final

A message on the 61-year-old’s Twitter account confirmed he was receiving treatment.

No other details were given about Sansom’s condition apart from he is not suffering from coronavirus, though reports on Friday night claimed he had suffered a serious head injury.

A message on his Twitter account read: “Kenny is currently ill in hospital. He is being well cared for and does not have COVID-19. Kenny’s family and close friends kindly ask the media to respect his and their privacy, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny.”

Trevor Francis (centre) in action for Sheffield Wednesday with Queens Park Rangers' Kenny Sansom (left) and David Bardsley (rright).Trevor Francis (centre) in action for Sheffield Wednesday with Queens Park Rangers' Kenny Sansom (left) and David Bardsley (rright).

Sansom earned 86 caps for England – playing at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups – and captained Arsenal to the League Cup in 1987 after a 2-1 win over Liverpool in the final.

He started his career with Crystal Palace, helping them win the Second Division in 1979, before joining the Gunners in 1980.

The left-back played 394 games for Arsenal, scoring six goals, and also played for Newcastle, QPR – making 82 appearances for the west London clubs – Coventry, Everton, Brentford and Watford before retiring in 1994.

In total, he played 768 club games in a career spanning 1974-95.

