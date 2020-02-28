new

Why the Gooner Fanzine must be saved so Arsenal fans have a voice

The Save the Gooner campaign is up and running. Picture: The Gooner Fanzine Archant

The Save the Gooner Fanzine campaign is in full swing as the renowned and historic publication that has been giving Arsenal fans a voice for more than 30 years looks to continue.

Started back in 1987, the fanzine has been a favourite among Arsenal fans with the famous cry of 'Getcha Gooner' still heard around the streets of Islington on matchdays.

As well as pieces from fans, columns from respected journalist Charles Watts and Arsenal legend Lee Dixon provide an expert view on the Gunners which supporters would be hard-pressed to find anywhere else.

The Gooner's Layth Yousif has been driving the campaign to keep the fanzine going for yet another season and he spoke of the importance it holds to fans of the Gunners and what needs to be done to keep it alive.

"We're proud to have provided a platform for intelligent and informed writing by loyal Arsenal supporters since 1987 and would love to continue in print," he said.

"But the simple fact is we need subscribers in order for us to meet increasing print costs and falling sales.

"So, for less than the price of six pints you can have a season's worth of knowledgeable, reasoned articles, debate, discussion, nostalgia and must-read columnists on all things Arsenal in your hands.

"We can't say fairer than that surely?

"We need 1,000 Gooner readers to sign up for next season by Saturday, March 28 so, when we go to press for our final issue of 2020/21 we can either say our farewells after 33 years in print or announce our continued existence in that edition."

Islington Gazette Arsenal reporter Dan Mountney - 'The Gooner is so important to giving Arsenal fans a voice'

While social media is often perceived as giving everyone a voice, the importance of the Gooner cannot be understated as it continues to provide what it has always done since 1987. A reasoned, knowledgeable and respected voice for Arsenal fans.

The importance of the Gooner is evident today with fans of a certain age still speaking of their fondness of the publication and continuing to support it, while younger supporters such as myself still keen to back such a big part of the club's history.

From the highs of Anfield '89, Arsene Wenger's first double in 1997/98 and the Invincibles to all the ups and downs since 1987, the Gooner has been there every step of the way. To lose it would simply be an unacceptable tragedy.

Much like the Islington Gazette, the Gooner Fanzine is a big part of the culture and tradition of supporting Arsenal and it must live on, so I implore you to subscribe and save it for yet another season.

To subscribe and save the Gooner click here.