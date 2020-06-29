Search

Schnaderbeck signs new Arsenal contract

PUBLISHED: 17:38 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:38 29 June 2020

Josh Bunting

Arsenal's Viktoria Schnaderbeck (left) and Bayern Munich's Lina Magull (right) battle for the ball

Arsenal's Viktoria Schnaderbeck (left) and Bayern Munich's Lina Magull (right) battle for the ball

PA Archive/PA Images

Viktoria Schnaderbeck has signed a new contract with Arsenal Women.

The Austrian international joined from Bayern Munich in June 2018 and helped the Gunners win the Women’s Super League title in her debut season.

Schnaderbeck started 17 games in all competitions this past season, as Arsenal kept 12 clean sheets, including 10 in the WSL and five cup games.

And confirmation of her new deal is a boost for the Gunners defence ahead of their Champions League quarter-final in August, as Louise Quinn and Katrine Veje have left with Emma Mitchell set to follow.

“I’m really delighted to have Viki stay with us,” manager Joe Montemurro told arsenal.com.

“She’s a really experienced professional who is always willing to work for the team and go that extra mile to help someone out, so she really personifies what we’re trying to achieve. We’re ecstatic to retain her at Arsenal.”

Schnaderbeck added: “I’m truly very happy to finally make it official. It just feels so right to stay with this club with the philosophy, with the staff and players, and it’s both the big picture and the small details that feel right to me.

“I still think there is so much more to come from me and now I just can’t wait to be back (at London Colney) and start training, not alone, but with my teammates again!”

