Search

Advanced search

Schnaderbeck ‘taking time’ on Arsenal contract decision

PUBLISHED: 12:42 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 01 April 2020

Viktoria Schnaderbeck of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Viktoria Schnaderbeck of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal’s Viktoria Schnaderbeck says she will take her time on signing a new contract with the club.

The Austrian’s deal expires in North London at the end of the season and she told the Austrian Football association: “I’m in a good conversation with the club, but I want to take my time with the decision. But there is a trend, and it is for Arsenal.

“I feel totally comfortable here and know that the club is also satisfied with me.”

You may also want to watch:

The Austrian captain also heaped praise on club and international team-mate Manuela Zinsberger, who has established herself as Arsenal’s number one, adding: “At the beginning the division was 50-50, but in the end Manu was ahead.

“For her, the start here was absolutely successful, she feels very comfortable. I’ve known her for a very long time and I can tell how well the change has done her both sporting-wise and personally.”

The Arsenal defender missed most of last season due to a knee injury but says she is back feeling her best.

“I am not restricted, can do anything. I’m over the moon! A year ago, the whole thing looked very different,” she said.

Schnaderbeck has been a key figure for Arsenal this campaign, helping them to third in the Super League table and the Continental Cup final as well as the quarter-finals of the Champions League and FA Cup.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Twenty Covid-19 patients die at Whittington Hospital

Whittington Health NHS Trust. Picture: PA WIRE

Coronavirus: 141 cases of Covid 19 in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 1,228

A person with a gloved hand uses an escalator in Baker Street Underground Station in London after Sean O'Callaghan, Assistant Chief Constable at British Transport Police, said only those making essential journeys for work should be using the Tube and rail network. Picture: Luciana Guerra

Coronavirus death: Former St Aloysius’ College pupil who lived in Kentish Town dies of suspected Covid-19

Adam Sullivan. Picture: Contributed

Coronavirus: Whittington Hospital temporarily suspends home birthing services and closes children’s inpatient ward

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Emily Thornberry: Outbreak of Covid-19 at Pentonville ‘would be an absolute disaster’

A general view of Pentonville Prison, north London, where two inmates escaped from, it has emerged.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Twenty Covid-19 patients die at Whittington Hospital

Whittington Health NHS Trust. Picture: PA WIRE

Coronavirus: 141 cases of Covid 19 in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 1,228

A person with a gloved hand uses an escalator in Baker Street Underground Station in London after Sean O'Callaghan, Assistant Chief Constable at British Transport Police, said only those making essential journeys for work should be using the Tube and rail network. Picture: Luciana Guerra

Coronavirus death: Former St Aloysius’ College pupil who lived in Kentish Town dies of suspected Covid-19

Adam Sullivan. Picture: Contributed

Coronavirus: Whittington Hospital temporarily suspends home birthing services and closes children’s inpatient ward

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Emily Thornberry: Outbreak of Covid-19 at Pentonville ‘would be an absolute disaster’

A general view of Pentonville Prison, north London, where two inmates escaped from, it has emerged.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Schnaderbeck ‘taking time’ on Arsenal contract decision

Viktoria Schnaderbeck of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus London live updates: UK death toll rises by record 381

There are now 1,789 people confirmed to have died from Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

ECB reveal emergency £61million funding for counties and clubs

A view of the Old Father Time weathervane at Lord's

Coronavirus: Charity appeals for help feeding community at north London foodbank

Staff from Greens of Highgate and Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation volunteers with Juliet Stevenson to support a local food bank. Picture: Ruth Corney / Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation

Rugby: 10 of England’s finest-ever players

England's Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal to clinch the 2003 Rugby World Cup
Drive 24