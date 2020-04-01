Schnaderbeck ‘taking time’ on Arsenal contract decision

Viktoria Schnaderbeck of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal’s Viktoria Schnaderbeck says she will take her time on signing a new contract with the club.

The Austrian’s deal expires in North London at the end of the season and she told the Austrian Football association: “I’m in a good conversation with the club, but I want to take my time with the decision. But there is a trend, and it is for Arsenal.

“I feel totally comfortable here and know that the club is also satisfied with me.”

The Austrian captain also heaped praise on club and international team-mate Manuela Zinsberger, who has established herself as Arsenal’s number one, adding: “At the beginning the division was 50-50, but in the end Manu was ahead.

“For her, the start here was absolutely successful, she feels very comfortable. I’ve known her for a very long time and I can tell how well the change has done her both sporting-wise and personally.”

The Arsenal defender missed most of last season due to a knee injury but says she is back feeling her best.

“I am not restricted, can do anything. I’m over the moon! A year ago, the whole thing looked very different,” she said.

Schnaderbeck has been a key figure for Arsenal this campaign, helping them to third in the Super League table and the Continental Cup final as well as the quarter-finals of the Champions League and FA Cup.