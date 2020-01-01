Search

Looking back: Arsenal legend Scott makes last appearance

PUBLISHED: 11:49 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 13 May 2020

Josh Bunting

Arsenal's Alex Scott (left) and Chelsea's Ana Borges battle for the ball during the SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium

Arsenal's Alex Scott (left) and Chelsea's Ana Borges battle for the ball during the SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal legend Alex Scott made her final appearance for the club against Manchester City on May 12, 2018.

The stalwart announced her playing days were over after making over 150 appearances for the club, having also played for Birmingham City and in the USA with the Boston Breakers.

The Gunners started on the front foot when Jordan Nobbs powered an effort in on goal but Karen Bardsley was on hand to parry the danger away.

However City took the lead when Nadia Nadim was played through on goal and remained calm to slot beyond the despairing dive of Sari Van Veenedaal on 11 minutes.

Arsenal responded well as the impressive Nobbs created a fine opportunity when she curled an effort from just outside the box narrowly wide of the target when it looked as if Bardsley was beaten.

And Nobbs then thought she had equalised when Louise Quinn drove from deep before laying the ball into the England international’s feet but her effort whistled just over.

Bardsley was called into action once more on the stroke of half-time when Kim Little linked up well with Danielle van de Donk before her low drive was well kept out.

You may also want to watch:

And Arsenal started the second half on top and deservedly equalised on 51 minutes with Nobbs at the heart of the move again as she went on a fine solo run before teeing up van de Donk to curl beyond Bardsle.

The Gunners went ahead 10 minutes later as Little broke forward and played a pass into the path of Beth Mead who made no mistake, drilling the ball into the net from the tightest of angles.

Arsenal were like a team possessed in the second half and van de Donk went close to making it 3-1 as she squandered a fine chance after neat link-up play with Nobbs.

Vivianne Miedema then tried her luck as she skipped beyond Jennifer Beattie but her low effort trickled wide of the right hand post.

With Arsenal needing all three points to stay in the hunt for a Champions League places, Izzy Christiansen nearly spoilt the party as she headed over after good work from Nikita Parris.

Scott made her bow in an Arsenal shirt as she replaced Mead in injury time.

Arsenal: Van Veenendaal, Evans, Williamson, Quinn, Mitchell, Janssen, Nobbs, Little, van De Donk (O’Reilly 90), Miedema (Carter 79), Mead (Scott 90). Unused subs: Moorhouse, McCabe, Ngunga, Cooke.

Attendance: 1,514.

