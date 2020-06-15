Search

Scott: Women’s sport has taken backseat

PUBLISHED: 16:31 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 15 June 2020

Josh Bunting

Arsenal's Alex Scott (left) and Rachel Yankey celebrate winning the FA Cup (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal's Alex Scott (left) and Rachel Yankey celebrate winning the FA Cup (pic Nick Potts/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Arsenal and England defender Alex Scott has revealed her frustration with the way women’s sport was been treated during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Women’s Super League season came to an end with immediate effect on May 25, with Arsenal finishing third behind Chelsea and Manchester City.

Speaking on the Laura Whitmore show on BBC Radio 5 Live, Gunners legend Scott said how she felt women’s sport has taken a ‘backseat’ since the health crisis saw action suspended.

“That’s frustrated me. Not even just women’s football – women’s sport has taken a backseat in sport returning,” said Scott.

“I was saying last week that it’s not acceptable. Women’s sport in general has gained positive momentum and visibility for us does matter.

“But now we’re going to go a whole summer of just watching men’s sport again.”

Scott, who scored Arsenal’s Champions League final winner in 2007 and helped England win bronze at the World Cup in 2015, believes now is the time to look at how to improve women’s sport when it does eventually make a big comeback.

“I’m really pushing that when women’s sport does return it doesn’t just continue,” she added.

“It needs to be better and we need to put things in place so that it won’t happen again.”

Along with no women’s football this summer, there will also be no high-profile tennis due to the postponement of the French Open and cancellation of Wimbledon and the English Women’s cricket team will not return to action until September at the earliest.

