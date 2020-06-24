Another season to remember for Arsenal’s Miedema

The 2019-20 season was another one to remember for Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema, who claimed the Women’s Super League golden boot with 16 goals in 14 starts.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema scores her side's fifth goal against Bristol City Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema scores her side's fifth goal against Bristol City

The Netherlands striker scored 10 with her right foot, four with her left foot and two with her head as she once again topped the top flight goalscoring charts.

Miedema also had a few injury problems to cope with, which makes her achievement even better, and one game that will never be forgotten is the 11-1 victory over Bristol City in December.

She became the first player in WSL to contribute to 10 goals in a single game when the Gunners demolished the Robins in that famous victory at Meadow Park.

It’s the second consecutive season that Miedema has won the award and what is remarkable about her goal tally is that none of her 16 strikes came from the penalty spot.

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020 Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

She scored her first goal in the league in the 4-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion and ended with two in the last WSL game against Liverpool.

Miedema netted 27 in all competitions and was gunning for the top scorer prize in the UEFA Women’s Champions League before the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, she may still get the chance to add to her 10 goals in Europe, with the Gunners due to complete their Champions League campaign in Spain in late August.

A total of 47 per cent of her shots in the league were on target and her conversion rate was 37 per cent, a quite remarkable feat for Europe’s leading forward who is still only 23.

Miedema also ended the season with the most assists (eight) to show she isn’t just a goalscorer, but one of the most unselfish players in the game.

She created four goals in the high scoring win over Bristol City as she set up Lisa Evans twice, Leah Williamson and Jordan Nobbs to score.

Miedema also had the most open play passes of any forward in the league with 24.48 passes per game and also plays the most long passes per game with an average 1.47 showing she isn’t just a normal number 9.

Already the top goalscorer for her country, Miedema helped the Dutch women reach the FIFA World Cup final in 2019 before they slipped to a defeat against the USA.

She also scored two European hat-tricks during the season in both Champions league ties against Slavia Prague as the Gunners won 5-2 away and 8-0 at home.

One of the biggest moments in the season was the goal in the 1-0 home win over Manchester City as Kim Little played the perfect pass and, before the defence could react, Miedema was on the end of it to slot beyond Ellie Roebuck.

Miedema also scored the second goal in November’s north London derby win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, showing her killer instinct after not having many chances to seize on a mistake in the home defence and round goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer to fire home.

Miedema is one of the most intelligent players in the league, with an array of finishing skills, and at Reading in December she showed her killer instinct once more with two exquisite chips over keeper Grace Mooney after being played in by Dutch compatriot Danielle van de Donk.

Miedema scooped the BBC’s player and young player of the season awards and now has the Golden Boot to add to her ever-expanding collection.

Last time out in the league against Liverpool it was Miedema who came to the rescue once more as she scored twice in a 3-2 victory, bailing Arsenal out after a poor display.

It was on that night she really showed her quality, having two chances and taking both to show why her goal-per-game ratio is as impressive as it is.

A goal every 81 minutes cannot be topped – Chelsea’s England international Bethany England came a close second with 14 goals – in what turned out to be another special campaign for Miedema who once again took many supporters’ breath away with her sublime performances.