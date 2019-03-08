new

Sheffield United 1-0 Arsenal player ratings: Chambers and Guendouzi come away with some credit from poor performance

Arsenal's Calum Chambers (centre) battles with Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood (left) and Enda Stevens during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA PA Wire/PA Images

A poor Arsenal side were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Monday night, with a defensive mistake costing Unai Emery's men. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings.

Bernd Leno - 5 - Clearly been given the instruction to play out from the back, but got his side into tricky situations a few times.

Calum Chambers - 6.5 - Got forward well down the outside and looked competent defensively, unlike his teammates at the back. Man of the match for Arsenal.

Sokratis - 4 - Poor performance, and he needs to do better at the back, as do Arsenal on the whole.

David Luiz - 4 - Poor defending at the back post for the goal and struggled once again with Arsenal playing out from the back. Must improve as one of the senior players in the side.

Sead Kolasinac - 5 - Tried to get forward down the left and support the attack, but as is often the case, his delivery was poor. Will be worried about the return of Tierney.

Matteo Guendouzi - 6 - Tried to keep Arsenal moving forward and battled well in midfield. Needs more support from Xhaka alongside him. Having Torreira there providing protection would help him.

Granit Xhaka - 3.5 - Another poor showing from the Arsenal skipper as he slowed the game down way too much. Tempo improved when he went off. Should be dropped for the better of the team, but won't be.

Joe Willock - 4 - Failed to drive Arsenal forward, but was let down by Unai Emery's tactics. Taken off at the break.

Nicolas Pepe - 4.5 - Should have scored an easy chance in the first-half, but showed glimpses of his talent. Being forced to play neat one-twos on the edge of the box is not his game. A change of tactics are needed to truly unleash him.

Bukayo Saka - 5.5 - Tried his hardest to get Arsenal going down the left and did okay, but needed support. Harshly booked for a dive in the first-half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 4 - Given little service and looked a bit off the pace, which probably wasn't helped by a knock in the first-half. Arsenal must learn not to rely on him.

Substitutes

Dani Ceballos - 5 - Tried to get Arsenal moving forward, but failed to break Sheffield United down. Needed to use the ball better and be more incisive.

Alexandre Lacazette - 6 - Tried to get Arsenal on the front foot, but had little support and time to do so.

Gabriel Martinelli - N/A - Late substitute.