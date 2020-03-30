Search

Song goes to FIFA over FC Sion sacking

PUBLISHED: 09:02 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:02 30 March 2020

Alex Song in action for West Ham

Alex Song in action for West Ham

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Arsenal and West Ham player Alex Song has taken his case to FIFA after being sacked by FC Sion.

Alex Song in action for ArsenalAlex Song in action for Arsenal

The 32-year-old was one of nine players to lose his job when the Swiss side proposed reducing the wage bill of the first team as an emergency measure during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Swiss players’ union has indicated it’s support for the players, with Song intending to take legal action.

“My lawyer will take care of it, it’s gone to FIFA. We’re going to defend our right,” the former Cameroon international told French broadcaster RMC.

You may also want to watch:

“We played a friendly on Friday and we were supposed to meet with the president on Monday, then Tuesday. We had no news.

“We received a WhatsApp message on Tuesday afternoon to tell us that everyone had to sign a paper saying that we’d reduce our salaries, that we’d be paid around 12,000 euros.

“We had to return the paper by 12pm the next day. We received this document without an explanation.”

He added: “We decided together to not sign this document. We wanted to discuss it.

“I’ve not committed any professional mistake. Every club talks to their players to reach solutions.

“I don’t understand what’s happened. Nobody can understand it.”

Coronavirus: 141 cases of Covid 19 in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 1,228

A person with a gloved hand uses an escalator in Baker Street Underground Station in London after Sean O'Callaghan, Assistant Chief Constable at British Transport Police, said only those making essential journeys for work should be using the Tube and rail network. Picture: Luciana Guerra

Coronavirus death: Former St Aloysius’ College pupil who lived in Kentish Town dies of suspected Covid-19

Adam Sullivan. Picture: Contributed

‘Disgusting’ spate of incidents sees people coughed on in Islington amid coronavirus pandemic

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. A woman coughs. Picture: PA Images

Heroic Whittington A&E workers urge people to ‘stay home’ after being brought to tears by Clap for Carers applause

Doctors and nurses from the Whittington's A&E department ask people to stay at home. Picture: Anna Sweeney

Coronavirus: Number of Islington cases rises from 70 to 96

A man wearing a protective face mask and clothing in London. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA

