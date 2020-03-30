Song goes to FIFA over FC Sion sacking

Alex Song in action for West Ham PA Archive/PA Images

Former Arsenal and West Ham player Alex Song has taken his case to FIFA after being sacked by FC Sion.

The 32-year-old was one of nine players to lose his job when the Swiss side proposed reducing the wage bill of the first team as an emergency measure during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Swiss players’ union has indicated it’s support for the players, with Song intending to take legal action.

“My lawyer will take care of it, it’s gone to FIFA. We’re going to defend our right,” the former Cameroon international told French broadcaster RMC.

“We played a friendly on Friday and we were supposed to meet with the president on Monday, then Tuesday. We had no news.

“We received a WhatsApp message on Tuesday afternoon to tell us that everyone had to sign a paper saying that we’d reduce our salaries, that we’d be paid around 12,000 euros.

“We had to return the paper by 12pm the next day. We received this document without an explanation.”

He added: “We decided together to not sign this document. We wanted to discuss it.

“I’ve not committed any professional mistake. Every club talks to their players to reach solutions.

“I don’t understand what’s happened. Nobody can understand it.”