Spurs fan banned for throwing banana at Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in an action with a ‘racist element’
PUBLISHED: 15:31 18 December 2018
PA Wire/PA Images
The Tottenham fan who threw a banana at Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been banned from football for four years, as well as receiving a £500 fine.
Magistrates said there was a ‘racial element’ to the fan’s actions.
Averof Panteli, claimed that there was no racial motivation behind his actions, however the court disagreed and fined him £500 – £100 more than would have been the case had it been a non-racial act.
The incident happened after Aubameyang’s first goal in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Spurs in early December, when the fan threw the banana skin as the Arsenal striker celebrated.
“It was a targeted gesture to throw a banana skin after a goal was scored by a black player.”
Panteli, who lives in Norwich, pleaded guilty after being charged with throwing a missile on to a football playing area in contravention with the Football (Offences) Act 1991.
The 57-year-old was also banned from attending football matches for four years and ordered to pay a further £135 in costs after the hearing at Highbury and Islington Magistrates court.
After reports of the verdict, Gunners striker Aubameyang posted a picture of an article about the case adding a emoji of a sad face and thumbs up, saying: “Four years and we start again.”
In a seperate hearing in same court an Arsenal fan who threw a plastic bottle at Spurs players celebrating a goal in the same game was banned from attending games for three years.
Charlie Watts, 27, from St Albans, received the ban and a £650 fine, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and £65 victim surcharge, after pleading guilty to throwing a missile.