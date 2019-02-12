New

Spurs U23 0-4 Arsenal U23: Freddie Ljungberg’s superb young guns thrash sorry Lillywhites

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal U23s triumphed 4-0 in their Premier League 2 Division 1 North London Derby with Tottenham Hotspur U23s.

On the scoresheet for Arsenal were Joe Willock who added his 10th and 11th goals of the season, Charlie Gilmour and Eddie Nketiah.

The win takes Arsenal to 6th in the PL2 leapfrogging Liverpool and Manchester City in the table.

Arsenal didn’t take long to open the scoring as Willock was on hand to fire home after four minutes.

The chance came from a Bukayo Saka cross which Xavier Amaechi laid off to him in the six-yard box.

The following fifteen minutes were more calm as the teams felt each other out.

As like with their first goal, however, Arsenal capitalised down the left wing.

Another Saka cross caused problems and Tottenham’s George Marsh handled inside the box.

Charlie Gilmour put Arsenal two up by sending Brandon Austin the wrong way from the spot.

Once two up, Freddie Ljungberg’s side looked increasingly confident. A move involving one touch passes and backheels almost set Nketiah free but Spurs were able to deal with the danger.

Nketiah, who was in the first team squad that travelled to BATE Borisov yesterday, stung Austin’s fingertips shortly after.

The resulting corner was played short and worked to Willock who fired the ball across goal into the side nettings for his second goal of the night.

Arsenal began the second-half like the first. With an early goal.

On 47 minutes, Nketiah sniffed out his seventh PL2 goal of the season latching onto a loose back-pass before rounding Austin to score.

Spurs responded with a wave of attacks but neither Paris Maghoma, J’Neil Bennett nor Dennis Cirkin could beat Deyan Iliev in goal.

Cirkin came closest with a curling effort which the Arsenal goalkeeper just tipped wide.

Very much in the game by the hour-mark, Spurs had another chance to score but their top scorer Jack Roles steered his shot just wide.

As the game reached the closing stages, Jordi Osei-Tutu started to roam forward more.

One of his runs ended in a free-kick just outside the Spurs box, a free-kick which Amaechi bent over the wall and onto the post.

Arsenal knocked on the door a few more times but weren’t able to add a fifth goal before full time.