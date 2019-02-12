New

Spurs U23s v Arsenal U23s at Stevenage on Friday: Ticket information

Freddie Ljungberg of Arsenal on the touchline during AFC Hornchurch vs Arsenal Under-23, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st July 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Planning on going to watch Freddie Ljungberg’s Arsenal U23s side against Spurs U23s at Stevenage FC on Friday evening? Here’s Art De Roche with how you can get tickets.

Tottenham Hotspur U23s take on Arsenal U23s in the Premier League 2 on Friday night.

The match is being held at Stevenage’s Lamex Stadium at 7pm and the club has released ticket information for the match.

Tickets will be available at £5 for adults and £2 for concessions. The West Stand will be allocated to Tottenham fans as Arsenal fans will be given the South Stand.

Tottenham fans with Season Ticket Holders, One Hotspur + and One Hotspur members can buy tickets on the club website.

As for Arsenal, fans with a Junior Gunner, Red, Silver Gold or Platinum memberships can buy tickets on the Arsenal website.

For both clubs, there will be no sales past 3pm on Friday.

Stevenage Season Ticket Holders and SA Members can attend the game. They must purchase tickets in-person from the club shop from between 10am-7pm on Thursday and Friday.

Each member is limited to buying just one ticket.