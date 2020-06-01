Stenson back at Arsenal after Blackburn loan spell

Goalkeeper Fran Stenson has returned to parent club Arsenal after a loan spell at Blackburn ended due to the coronavirus pandemic cutting the 2019-20 season short.

Stenson joined the Gunners from Manchester City last summer and was sent out on loan to Rovers in the FA Women’s Championship to gain experience.

The keeper impressed for Rovers in their debut season in the Championship, helping to seventh place in the table when play was suspended and the campaign eventually cancelled.

Stenson made nine league appearances and kept clean sheets against Durham and Crystal Palace to help record the first two Championship victories for Gemma Donnelly’s side.

The stopper could provide stern competition for current number one Manuela Zinsberger with fellow goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin now out of contract in North London and reported to be a target for French side Bordeaux this summer.

Stenson made her professional debut in October 2017 when she came on as a second-half substitute for Ann-Katrin Berger in Birmingham City’s 2–1 win over Everton, so already has a taste of playing at the top level.

And the England youth international, who has been capped at under-15, under-16 and under-17 level, thanked Blackburn on social media, posting: “Thank you for everything, a special club with great people. Good luck for the future.”