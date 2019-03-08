new

Stephan Lichsteiner confirms Arsenal exit

Arsenal's Stephan Lichtsteiner. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Arsenal defender Stephan Lichsteiner has confirmed he will leave the club when his contract comes to an end this summer.

Arsenal's Stephan Lichtsteiner. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Arsenal's Stephan Lichtsteiner. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

The 34-year-old was Unai Emery's first signing as Arsenal boss when he joined from Juventus on a one-year deal last June.

Lichsteiner struggled for game time in his 12 months at the Emirates though, with the experienced Swiss defender making just 14 Premier League appearances, playing 23 games across all competitions and scoring once.

The Gunners had the option of offering him a further year on his deal, but he has now confirmed he will leave the club in a post on his Instagram page.

"It was a great challenge and experience without a happy end," he wrote.

"We were close to add an important chapter to this amazing club's history. But to be close is unfortunately not good enough. This is hard to accept. I'm very disappointed.

"It was our objective to bring Arsenal back on the highest international level and to win trophies. Both belong to this great club.

"I wish my team-mates, my coach and his staff, all hard-working employees and all Gunner fans simply the best.

Arsenal's Stephan Lichtsteiner (left) and Sporting Lisbon's Luis Nani battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League, Group E match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Arsenal's Stephan Lichtsteiner (left) and Sporting Lisbon's Luis Nani battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League, Group E match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

"I'm confident our team can complete our mission next season! I loved to be a part of this club."