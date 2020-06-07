Arsenal Women’s Supporters’ Club reveal award winners

Arsenal's Leah Williamson in action during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh. PA Wire/PA Images

Leah Williamson has been named the official Arsenal Women’s Supporters’ Club’s player of the season.

Arsenal's Danielle Van De Donk celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

The fans’ group, who follow the team all over the countrys and Europe, announced the English defender had been voted as their choice on Friday.

Awards were given out in four categories – player of the season, moment of the season, goal of the season and match of the season.

The 2019-20 season had been a remarkable one for the 23-year-old Williamson as she made the most passes in the Women’s Super League, as well as winning 66 per cent of her tackles and 63 per cent of her aerial duels.

Williamson is very adaptable in her style of play and can also play in central midfield or at right-back, where she most recently played for England in the SheBelieves Cup.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema

She made 15 starts in the WSL in 2019/20 and claimed three assists, two against Brighton and one against Birmingham, when chipping the ball over the top for Jordan Nobbs to run onto and dink over the advancing keeper.

Williamson also made an average of 1.16 interceptions per game, the highest in the squad and didn’t make a single error leading to an opposition shot on goal.

She scored two goals in all competitions in 2019-20, netting the second in the 11-1 win over Bristol City and also netting in the Continental Cup final defeat to Chelsea.

Danielle van de Donk scooped the moment of the season award for her late winner over Manchester United in September.

The Dutch midfielder came on as a substitute with 20 minutes left and scored an 89th-minute winner after a frustrating evening for the Gunners due to the form of Mary Earps in the United goal.

However, a goal did eventually come when the ball deflected to the feet of van de Donk for her to slam into the bottom corner of the net.

The goal of the season award went to Kim Little for her effort against Reading, as she combined with Williamson and Nobbs on the edge of the box, controlling the ball no her chest and firing a stunning volley into the top left corner to make it 2-0 after Vivianne Miedema had put the Gunners ahead.

Arsenal’s 11-1 victory over Bristol City was voted as the game of the season, as Miedema made history by becoming the first player to contribute to 10 goals in a single WSL game.

Arsenal took the lead after just seven minutes when Lisa Evans headed in a Miedema cross, before minutes later Williamson scored with a diving header following another pinpoint ball from the Dutch striker.

The Gunners had 32 shots during the game, 17 of them on target, at a rate of more than one effort on goal every three minutes.

Miedema then scored a hat-trick inside 21 first-half minutes as the Gunners went in 5-0 at the break.

Nobbs made it 6-0 after being set up by Miedema, who scored her fourth and fifth goals in quick succession then set up a second goal for Evans on the hour as she played the ball into the box for Evans to clip the ball over Sophie Baggaley in the Robins goal to make it 9-0.

The untouchable Dutch forward completed her double hat-trick in the 64th minute, blasting the ball in at the near post following a defence-splitting pass from Van De Donk.

Emma Mitchell then made it 11-0 after another dinked pass into the box from Beth Mead, making no mistake and firing the ball in at the near post.

Tanya Oxtoby’s Robins did get on the scoresheet when Yana Daniels saw her penalty saved by Manuela Zinsberger. but lashed in the rebound.

*Arsenal’s Leah Williamson and Vivianne Miedema have been named in Goal’s Women’s Super League team of the season.

Miedema picked up the 2019-20 Golden Boot award after scoring 16 goals in 14 league starts, including a double hat-trick over Bristol City in a famous 11-1 victory.

Before that game the record for goal involvements in a Women’s Super League match was five – after Miedema scored three and claimed two assists against Liverpool in a 5-0 win in 2018.

The Netherlands striker ended the season with a superb conversion rate of 37 per cent and also registered eight assists.

Of her 16 goals scored, 10 were with her right foot, four with her left foot and two with her head.

Williamson also made it into the team after another formidable season at the heart of the Gunners defence, having also operated in centre midfield when needed.

The 23-year-old has also cemented herself into a starting berth in the England squad as she started against the USA and Spain during the SheBelieves Cup in March.

No one completed more passes of 1,212 in the WSL than her when the season was ultimately cancelled last month. Williamson also completed 90 per cent of her dribbles as she turned defence into attack.

Champions Chelsea have five players in the team, while runners-up Manchester City have four representatives.

Arsenal finished third and reached the Continental Cup final but the performances of Miedema and Williamson certainly caught the eyes of fans all around the globe.

Goal team of the year: Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Maren Mjelde (Chelsea), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Gemma Bonner (Manchester City), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Caroline Weir (Manchester City), Guro Reiten (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Beth England (Chelsea), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal).