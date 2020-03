Quiz

Take on our Arsenal Invincibles quiz

Arsenal players celebrate with the Barclaycard Premiership trophy after their match against Leicester City at Arsenal's Highbury Stadium, London Saturday May 15 2004. Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA PA Archive/PA Images

How well do you know Arsenal’s Invincibles? Take on our quiz to test your knowledge of the Gunners’ 2003/04 Premiership season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Played 38, won 26, drew 12, lost 0. That was Arsenal’s league record in 2003/04, but how many will you get on our quiz?