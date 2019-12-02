new

'That's what I will try to fix' says Ljungberg on Arsenal's shaky defence

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg watches match action on the touchline during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg insists he will try to fix Arsenal's shaky defence after Sunday's 2-2 draw with Norwich City, but he was pleased with the attacking display at Carrow Road.

Teemu Pukki's deflected shot opened the scoring, but a retaken Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty levelled the game.

Todd Cantwell put the Canaries back in front just before half-time, but Aubameyang's smart finish just after the interval saw the spoils shared.

Both of Norwich's goals came on the counter-attack, and Ljungberg is aware that he must work on the Gunners defending when playing on the transition.

"I think when we dominated the game, we had the possession and it wasn't a big problem," he said.

"We have problem in transitions, and that's what I will try to fix.

"We want to be a club that has possession and hopefully when we have the ball and the opponents don't they can't shoot as much."

There were positives for the Swede though, who added: "If we look at the game, we started really well and I thought we dominated totally and found pockets and created chances.

"I would probably expect us to take the lead and go for that.

"The problem I think is that everyone can see that we had problems in transitions while we had possession, so that's something that's easy for a coach because we know what we need to work on. That's to lock and not get countered on in those ways.

"After that, I'm extremely proud of the players because they came back twice from 1-0 down and especially when they get 2-1 just before half-time.

"Normally as a coach the morale goes down and we came out fighting and maybe at the end of the game it became a bit too open for my liking.

"I saw my players getting tired, but in the end it was a draw."

Ljungberg was bullish when asked if performances will improve, saying: "100 per cent.

"For me, from what I saw in the first 30 minutes, the belief and how they went and how we played, that's good.

"Offensively we were good, and one thing, when we went 1-0 down, it wasn't players shaking their heads. They were saying, 'Come on guys, we can sort this out.'

"That shows for me that the belief that they know they're good players and we want to change a negative trend.

"For us, on our run, it was a difficult game and I think the players did very well."