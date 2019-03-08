new

'Things to improve' despite positives for Arsenal boss Emery after Manchester United draw

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery acknowledged that there are 'things to improve' while also taking positives from Monday night's 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay gave the home side the lead just before half-time, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's VAR-given goal saw both sides take a share of the points.

Emery believes the result was a fair one, and while he took positives from the performance, he knows Arsenal need to improve.

"We wanted to win because we were thinking it was a very good opportunity to get the three points but after the 90 minutes I think that result is fair for both," he said.

"There were plenty of things and that result can be a good point if we win on Sunday against Bournemouth at home.

"But really, the positive things, we are going to analyse that, but there are things to improve.

"Defensively as a team today I think we were better competitively in the match and offensively in some moments, maybe we could do better and create more chances."

The encounter between the Gunners and United had its usual feisty edge with six yellow cards and 31 fouls, but it severally lacked in quality football.

Emery acknowledged that Arsenal need to show both quality and physicality, adding: "The quality is very important also and you do need to share both and you do need to play with quality of course.

"But you need to be ready physically to use the space on the pitch in 90 minutes against every team and every player.

"Every team and every player is now very fit in each team, and I think we have both, Manchester United and us, a lot of quality players and we need to use, improve and work to share physically and with the quality and also tactically to achieve the best performance that we need."