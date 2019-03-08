new

Tierney 'delighted' to seal Arsenal move

Celtic's Kieran Tierney (right) on the ball (Pic: Graham Stuart/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Kieran Tiereny is 'delighted' to join Arsenal after completing his deadline day move from Celtic. Read on for his first interview as a Gunner.

Kieran, welcome to Arsenal at last. How does it feel to have joined us?

"Thanks a lot. It feels great. I'm delighted to be here. Obviously I'm injured now, but I'm just looking forward to getting back on the pitch, training and getting involved with the squad."

Obviously this is a deal that was talked about for a lot of the summer. It's gone all the way to deadline day. How has it played out from your point of view? "How hard was it to remain calm throughout the whole thing?

It's been fine for me. I've been working hard in rehab and I've had good people around me as well. It's been easy for me. At Celtic I was training hard, working hard and just looking to get back fit. That was my main focus."

You flew down last night, I've heard you haven't really had a lot of sleep. Tell us about how the last 24 hours have been for you...

"Well I got told at seven o'clock last night that I had to be at the airport in an hour, so I had to go quickly. I was actually down the park with my friends training. They play with their local team so I was down watching them and I got a phone call that I needed to go. I got to the airport and the flight was delayed two-and-a-half hours, with another hour's drive for a hotel and I probably got zero sleep, so I was back up at half five today."

And Arsenal fans have been tracking your flight on social as well. It shows the devotion they have towards this deal. How does that make you feel?

"That's mad. It's the first time I've heard that to be fair, so I don't know how to react but fair play to them!"

You're currently coming back from an injury. Can you tell us about your progress and your hopes for when you might be fully fit?

"Yeah I had a double hernia operation in the summer. I'm just getting back fit now, I'm just getting back involved with a ball and back running. So hopefully it's not going to be too long."

You're obviously a boyhood Celtic fan. How tough a decision was it to leave the club and why did you feel like Arsenal's the right move for you?

"Yeah, it was the hardest decision in my whole life that I've had to make. I had to speak to my family and my close friends and my agent as well because it's a hard decision to leave a club that you love so much. People need to know that as well. I feel Arsenal is a massive club and it's a great opportunity for me as well. I'm delighted to be here."

Has it always been an ambition of yours to play in the Premier League?

"When I was younger, it was always Celtic. The ambition was Celtic and that was my dream when I was younger. But when you get older... I've done that, I've made my dream, I've lived my dream and I've loved every single minute of it. Now I just feel was the right time to take a step on. I feel this is a great opportunity for me."