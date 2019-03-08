Search

Tierney lauds Arsenal scorers Pepe and Martinelli after win over Vitoria

PUBLISHED: 09:52 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 25 October 2019

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mates during the UEFA Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mates during the UEFA Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Kieran Tierney was quick to praise Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli after they both scored to help Arsenal to a narrow 3-2 win over Vitoria Giumaraes in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Brazilian youngster Martinelli equalised with a header to make it 1-1 after Marcus Edwards' opener, and substitute Pepe was required to win the game with two superb free-kicks in the final 10 minutes following Bruno Duarte's first-half goal to put the Portuguese side back in front.

Full-back Tierney believes Pepe's goals will be important for him after a slow start to life in England, and he was pleased to see him rewarded for his hard work.

"That just shows you he is a special player, and in a moment like that he can produce a bit of magic. That's what we needed," he said.

"It will be massive for him, it's a hard place to come and hit the ground running.

"It's a massive club, in a massive league.

"He deserves that because he's been working hard every single day."

Tierney was also keen to praise Martinelli after the pair combined once again for another goal in the Europa League.

"I love playing with Gabi, even in training as well - but I hate playing against him. he said.

"He's a great player.

"You can see how clinical he is in front of goal. He's good at everything - there's not a negative I can say about Gabi. He's got the lot."

