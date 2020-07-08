Tierney: No quick fix at Arsenal

Kieran Tierney has praised head coach Mikel Arteta for improving Arsenal’s fortunes – but has warned supporters there is no quick fix.

The Gunners drew 1-1 at home to Leicester on Tuesday, conceding a late Jamie Vardy equaliser having been reduced to 10 men following Eddie Nketiah’s red card.

But for large periods of the game, Arsenal played some of their best football of recent times and should had added to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opening goal to seal a fourth straight Premier League win.

Back-to-back defeats following the resumption of the season threatened to derail the good work Arteta was putting in place before lockdown, when his side had lost just one of 13 games across all competitions.

Since Arteta’s appointment in December, only Liverpool and Manchester City have taken more points than Arsenal in 2020 – with Tierney happy to give the credit to his manager.

“The boss has been brilliant,” he said. “I think we had a period to work closely and obviously coming back we had a few weeks to work without games.

“We did that, we worked hard every day and continued into the games – the first few results we got weren’t ideal but we are building something here and it isn’t going to happen overnight.

“I think everybody can see we are progressing well, we’ve still got a long way to go but we are doing all we can, listening to everything he says and we all believe.”

A draw against a side that has been in the top four for much of the season would be considered a good result for most teams.

But the shift at Arsenal is underlined by the fact Tierney was left frustrated by Leicester’s late comeback.

“We are disappointed we only got the draw, but we were down to 10 men so there are positives to take, but the dressing room is a bit down with the draw,” he added.

“Of course, a red card is always a game-changer, especially against a team like Leicester who are going to keep the ball.

“We did enough to win the game, getting the second goal would have been crucial. In the changing room we are all down and disappointed and we feel we played well.”