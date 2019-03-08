Search

Advanced search

new

Tierney 'ready to play' according to Emery with Arsenal defender in line for Premier League debut

PUBLISHED: 16:25 17 October 2019

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney in action. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney in action. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney is 'ready to play' according to Unai Emery, with the Scot in line to make his Premier League debut against Sheffield United on Monday.

The 22-year-old has made two appearances for the Gunners after signing from Celtic in the summer, spending the early part of the season recovering from a long-term injury.

The left-back has impressed so far, putting in dynamic attacking displays against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup and Standard Liege in the Europa League.

Tierney will face competition from Sead Kolasinac for a starting place, but with the Bosnia still to return from international duty, he could make his Premier League bow on Monday.

"He's ready to play," said Emery.

You may also want to watch:

"Now we have two options in that left-back role with Sead Kolasinac and him.

"We're going to play a lot of matches after Monday. We will need every player.

"It depends how he comes into the first training with us, Sead, after his international matches.

"We now have two players in that position and we can use one on Monday, it depends how they are, one or the other."

Most Read

Gone in 50 seconds: CCTV shows moment opportunistic thief steals teen’s bike in Liverpool Road

The thief peddles off after stealing the bike.

Holloway wheelie bin death: Gerardo Rossi pleads guilty to perverting the course of justice after Erik San-Filippo fatal overdose

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Mother of ADHD student suspended 13 times criticises Islington Council for ‘blocking’ move to special needs school

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington’s women’s football clubs: We can’t get training space because booking system favours men’s teams

Goal Diggers. Picture: Milo Belgrove from @mondialmag

Neighbours back plans for restaurant with ‘Victorian/colonial vibe’ at Clerkenwell’s Old Sessions House

Old Sessions House in Clerkenwell.

Most Read

Gone in 50 seconds: CCTV shows moment opportunistic thief steals teen’s bike in Liverpool Road

The thief peddles off after stealing the bike.

Holloway wheelie bin death: Gerardo Rossi pleads guilty to perverting the course of justice after Erik San-Filippo fatal overdose

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Mother of ADHD student suspended 13 times criticises Islington Council for ‘blocking’ move to special needs school

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington’s women’s football clubs: We can’t get training space because booking system favours men’s teams

Goal Diggers. Picture: Milo Belgrove from @mondialmag

Neighbours back plans for restaurant with ‘Victorian/colonial vibe’ at Clerkenwell’s Old Sessions House

Old Sessions House in Clerkenwell.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Tierney ‘ready to play’ according to Emery with Arsenal defender in line for Premier League debut

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney in action. Picture: John Walton/PA

Hope for Ozil as Emery gives update on Arsenal playmaker’s future

Arsenal manager Unai Emery greets team-mate Mesut Ozil as he is substituted off during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Finsbury Park coach Chapman wants to continue competing at the top

Finsbury Park RFC huddle (Pic: Finsbury Park)

Arsenal boss Emery anticipating ‘difficult’ test against Sheffield United

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Rugby: Islington’s Monye named Gallagher ambassador

Islington's Ugo Monye has been announced as a Gallagher brand ambassador
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists