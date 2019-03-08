new

Tierney 'ready to play' according to Emery with Arsenal defender in line for Premier League debut

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney in action. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney is 'ready to play' according to Unai Emery, with the Scot in line to make his Premier League debut against Sheffield United on Monday.

The 22-year-old has made two appearances for the Gunners after signing from Celtic in the summer, spending the early part of the season recovering from a long-term injury.

The left-back has impressed so far, putting in dynamic attacking displays against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup and Standard Liege in the Europa League.

Tierney will face competition from Sead Kolasinac for a starting place, but with the Bosnia still to return from international duty, he could make his Premier League bow on Monday.

"He's ready to play," said Emery.

"Now we have two options in that left-back role with Sead Kolasinac and him.

"We're going to play a lot of matches after Monday. We will need every player.

"It depends how he comes into the first training with us, Sead, after his international matches.

"We now have two players in that position and we can use one on Monday, it depends how they are, one or the other."