Five top moments for Arsenal’s Mead to celebrate on 25th birthday

Beth Mead of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women’s star Beth Mead celebrated her 25th birthday this weekend and Josh Bunting looks at five of her best moments to date.

Arsenal's Beth Mead (left) celebrate with England goalscorer Ellen White (centre) during the FIFA Women's World Cup semi final match at the Stade de Lyon (pic Richard Sellers/PA) Arsenal's Beth Mead (left) celebrate with England goalscorer Ellen White (centre) during the FIFA Women's World Cup semi final match at the Stade de Lyon (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

Mead has already played at the Women’s World Cup for England as has had a remarkable rise to stardom.

Arriving in 2017 from Sunderland, where she scored 77 goals in 79 appearances for the Black Cats, Mead was pivotal in Arsenal’s Super League title success in 2018/19 with a league-high 12 assists.

Goal at Brighton on title-winning day

Beth Mead celebrates a goal with Danielle van de Donk (pic PA) Beth Mead celebrates a goal with Danielle van de Donk (pic PA)

Arsenal clinched their first title in seven years at Brighton in 2019 with a 4-0 victory at the Amex Stadium.

Vivianne Miedema put them ahead with a stunning strike from range hitting the underside of the crossbar on it’s way in, before Katie McCabe made it 2-0 on 31 minutes.

But the third goal from Mead was simply sensational as she scored a stunning effort from range, skipping past challenges to drill her effort into the top corner beyond Marie Hourihan.

The strike was later voted as the Goal of the Year by the WFA and Danielle van de Donk sealed victory with a low shot into the bottom left hand corner on 76 minutes.

Mead has evolved her all round game since moving to North London, coming to the club as a natural number nine but moved out to the wing due to the sensational form of Miedema to excel for club and country in that position.

Goal v Charlton Athletic in Continental Cup 2019/20

Mead inspired Arsenal’s run to the 2020 Continental Cup final and one of her finest moments was a magnificent goal against Charlton in the group stages.

She scored the third for the Gunners on 48 minutes with a beautiful goal after playing a neat one-two with Jordan Nobbs, as she got the ball back following a corner and from the tightest of angles curled it beyond Katie Startup in the Addicks goal.

Mead also registered two assists in a 4-0 win in a stunning performance from the England international.

Liverpool away performance

Arsenal romped to a 5-1 victory over Liverpool at Prenton Park on their way to winning the WSL title.

Mead had scored against Brazil several weeks earlier in the SheBelieves Cup for England and produced a carbon-copy against the Reds as she picked the ball up out wide and fizzed a cross-cum-shot into the top corner of the net.

Mead went on to describe these goals as the ‘Crot’ (the cross-shot) and had earlier made it 2-0 when her effort squeezed beyond Anke Preuss and was eventually given after some confusion between the officials.

Assist for Vivianne Miedema in 2018 FA Cup final

Despite losing 3-1 to Chelsea, Mead’s assist for Miedema to put Arsenal on the scoresheet was simply outstanding.

She slipped past the challenges from an acute angle before cutting the ball back to Miedema who made no mistake in firing past Hedvig Lindahl.

Scoring the 100th goal under Joe Montemurro’s management

Mead netted the landmark goal of Montemurro’s reign as Arsenal Women’s manager against Brighton on November 25, 2018.

Danielle van de Donk picked the ball up and drove at the Seagulls defence before cutting it back to Whitby native Mead, who looped her effort into the top corner in a 4-1 win and to make it nine games unbeaten.