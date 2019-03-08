new

Tottenham Women 0-2 Arsenal Women: North London is red as Gunners win first ever WSL derby

Arsenal pose for a photo before the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA PA Wire/PA Images

A dominant second-half display from Arsenal Women saw them beat Tottenham Women 2-0 in the very first FA Women's Super League north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal walk out during the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Arsenal walk out during the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

Gunners captain Kim Little opened the scoring with 66 minutes played, as he curled home a strike from the edge of the box before Vivianne Miedema put the game to be with 82 minutes on the clock as she rounded Spurs 'keeper Rebecca Spencer to slot home.

The result - which was played out in front of a WSL-record attendance of 38.262 - means Arsenal keep pace with Manchester City and Chelsea at the top of the table.

Karen Hills and Juan Amoros put out a Spurs team that was led in attack by Rianna Dean and Kit Graham, who have both been in good form this season.

Joe Montemurro named a strong Arsenal side for the derby, with Manuela Zinsberger starting ahead of Pauline Peyraud-Magnin in goal, while Beth Mead and Danielle van de Donk supported Vivianne Miedema in attack.

ArsenalÕs Kim Little scores her sides first goal of the match during the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA ArsenalÕs Kim Little scores her sides first goal of the match during the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

Lifelong Gooner Leah Williamson - who has been with the club since the age of nine - was tasked with marshalling the defence alongside Jennifer Beattie.

As expected, Arsenal were seeing most of the ball early on, but it was the hosts who had the best chance of the opening 20 minutes.

Just moments after Williamson had superbly slid in to deny Dean, Graham was allowed to run in on goal, but her shot was well-saved by Zinsberger to keep the score level.

The home side grew into the game and started to take control, with Graham going close again as she curled a shot wide that most in the ground thought was in.

Miedema had the Gunners' clearest opening of the half on 35 minutes when she was allowed time and space in the box, but her clincality evaded her at the crucial moment as she blasted over.

The teams went into the break all square, but after the interval it was the away side who started to take control and impose themselves on the game.

Their best chance before the hour make came through Miedema as they started to move through the gears, with the Dutch striker putting a powerful shot from the edge of the box just past the post.

Arsenal got the opener on 66 minutes through captain fantastic Little, and it was a goal their second-half performance deserved.

A clearing head fell to the Scot on the edge of the area, and Tottenham allowed her too much time and space to work the ball onto her left foot before curling a wonderful effort into the bottom corner.

Lisa Evans had the chance to make it 3-0 late on as she was fed by Miedema, but the full-back could only blast over a lung-bursting run.

It didn't matter though as the Gunners ran out deserved winner and take north London bragging rights.