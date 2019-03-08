Beattie returns to Arsenal as Gunners complete fourth summer signing

Arsenal have signed Jennifer Beattie for the second time (pic: Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Scotland international has come back for a second spell with the north Londoners after first stint came to an end in 2013

Arsenal Women have made yet another summer signing as Scottish defender Jennifer Beattie makes a sensational return to north London.

Beattie made 83 appearances and scored 25 times during her first spell at the Gunners, before moving into Montpellier in 2013.

Her time with the club proved to be a successful one too, as she won the FA Women's Super League (2012, 2013), the FA WSL Continental Cup (2011, 2012, 2013) and SSE Women's FA Cup (2011, 2013).

At Manchester City, Scottish international Beattie made over 100 appearances.

During her time at the club, she lifted two FA Women's Cups, a Continental Cup and a league title, whilst also guiding City to two Champions League semi-finals.

In 2018, she was named the Women's Player of the Year in the Northwest Football Awards.

"Jen is a strong and experienced defender," said manager Joe Montemurro speaking to the official Arsenal website.

"We're delighted that she wanted to return back to Arsenal to help us take our success to the next level next season.

"She knows what this special club stands for, and she shares the same commitment and values. We are looking forward to working with her after the World Cup."